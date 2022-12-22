Two days after the winter solstice, frigid weather arrived across the region with high winds, snow and a large drop in temperatures. While precipitation chances have passed, the area faces dangers from low temperatures until midday Saturday.
While not record-breaking, meteorologists say the drop in temperatures over a relatively short period was startling, said Steve Runnels, warning coordination meteorologist for the Springfield branch of the National Weather Service.
"Joplin hit zero degrees at 11:40 a.m.," Runnels said. "At 6 a.m. it was 18 degrees, and when the front came through at 4:10 this morning, it was at 39 degrees."
The system dropped from 1 to 2 inches of snow across the Four-State Area. Assistant Chief Brian Lewis, of the Joplin Police Department, said the snow was responsible for a handful of accidents that police worked Thursday.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, eight had been reported. Lewis said the number was low enough to keep from shifting its mode of operations but cautioned that a downgrade in the weather could lead the department to declare emergency conditions.
"That's a pretty good number for winter," Lewis said. "We are not under emergency conditions, so we are able to respond efficiently right now."
The drop in temperatures was aided by wind gusts early Thursday morning. A wind chill warning is in effect until noon Saturday.
With wind gusts of 20-30 mph expected, temperatures are expected to linger below zero, resulting in wind chills of minus 20 to minus 30 degrees. Exposure to such temperatures can cause frostbite in about a half-hour, Runnels said.
"This is some of the coldest air we have seen in the last 30 years," Runnels said. "We have seen larger temperature drops over time ... but this is one that many people will remember. It's a rare event to see a drop like this."
The weather closed several businesses and canceled community events and church services across the region, while opening up warming centers. Schools were unaffected because they are generally out of session for a holiday break.
Lewis recommended that people stay at home if possible Friday because of health risks. Those who must be outside should wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, as well as head protection and water-repellent boots.
"It doesn't take much at all for a car to slide off the roadway," Lewis said. "If you have to drive, give yourself plenty of time to stop, and plenty of space following other cars."
The snow on the ground is expected to linger through Christmas. According to forecasts, Christmas Day will usher in a warmup. By Monday, daytime high temperatures are expected to reach the 40s.
