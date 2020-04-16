A Joplin woman charged with neglecting her 86-year-old mother, who was found by police in January confined to a filthy bed and suffering from infected sores, malnutrition and kidney failure, has been released from jail on her own recognizance pending her next court hearing.
Elisa A. Bedell, 58, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. A bond hearing was held instead at which Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Bedell released on her own recognizance under the guidelines of a pretrial release program.
Bedell had been held on a $50,000 bond since she and Don D. Bedell, 58, were arrested Jan. 7 in the suspected abuse of her mother in the residence they shared with her in the 2600 block of South Kansas Avenue.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a Joplin Police Department detective went to their home on that date in reference to a report of possible elderly abuse. The detective wrote that she contacted Elisa Bedell outside the house and while speaking with her could detect an odor of urine, feces and decomposition coming from inside the home.
The detective entered the house and found dirty clothes strewn all about the floor and furniture and dirty dishes throughout the kitchen. She also noted cockroaches "all over the floors, walls, counter tops and furniture."
As Detective Veronica Bailey entered the bedroom where Elisa Bedell's mother was confined, the smell of urine, feces and decomposition became "overwhelmingly strong," according to the affidavit.
The detective wrote that the mother appeared to have lain on one side of the bed so long that it had collapsed on that side.
The mother was taken to Freeman Hospital West, where she was diagnosed as malnourished with "severely infected bedsores, wounds and obvious signs of kidney failure," according to the court document.
The daughter's power of attorney with respect to her mother was revoked by the court the day after her arrest pending outcome of the criminal charge.
Don Bedell, whose bond was set at $20,000 initially, was let out under the pretrial release program Jan. 30 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 14.
