Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.