WEBB CITY, Mo. — Even though nighttime Polar Bear Express tickets sold out within less than 48 hours, seats are available on the daytime trolley rides on Saturdays during the Webb City Farmers Market.
Free rides on the Polar Bear Express are available during the farmers market from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on each Saturday in December before Christmas. The streetcar will leave the station located west of the market every 15 minutes. Other market activities include pictures with Santa, children’s crafts and live Christmas music in the market pavilion.
Spots can be reserved online at eventbrite.com and searching for Webb City, or by visiting the Webb City Farmers Market Facebook page. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Webb City Library, the Webb City Farmers Market and the Southwest Missouri Electric Railroad Association.
The 103-year-old trolley, known as Streetcar No. 60, is embellished with Christmas lights, wreaths, garland and ornaments every year for its runs around the 1.1-mile track in King Jack Park. During the ride, children and their families can follow along with “The Polar Express” as the book is read aloud by volunteers.
Eileen Nichols, farmers market volunteer, said this will be the 10th year of the book reading on the Polar Bear Express, which is part of the children’s program “Clickety-Clack, We’re Reading Down the Track.”
“There’s a ‘Polar Express’ book on each seat while the reader is at the front of the streetcar reading the story,” she said. “Our readers this week are Steve McCrary from 10 to 11 a.m. and Cheri Dawson from 11 to noon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.