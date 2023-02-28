One of the most dazzling sky shows is on tap this week as Venus and Jupiter approach for a conjunction Wednesday evening.
The third-brightest and fourth-brightest natural objects in the sky have been creeping closer to each other for weeks, as they do every few months in their orbital dance around the sun. People watching a clear western sky after sunset can’t help but have seen the moon taking a tour of those two planets last week.
On Wednesday evening, the two planets will be within half a degree’s distance of each other, meaning the space between them will be less than the width of a person’s thumb if held out at arm’s length from their head.
The two planets will be so close together that they will fit in the field of view of a good pair of binoculars, with the bonus that in those binoculars the viewer might even spot three or four of Jupiter’s moons.
They will still be very close together on Thursday evening.
Unfortunately for Joplin-area residents, clouds may interfere with the view after Wednesday. The forecast, according to the Springfield National Weather Service, calls for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday evening and clouds and showers Thursday and Friday before clearing skies on Saturday.
By then, the two planets will have swapped places, with Venus being on top and Jupiter approaching the horizon. For the past few weeks, Venus has been the lower planet in the sky while Jupiter has been above it.
Venus and Jupiter tend to appear to approach each other about once a year in the Earth’s sky to varying degrees of distance.
Of course, the two planets are actually millions of miles apart. Venus is the second closest to the sun, orbiting inside of Earth’s orbit and going around the sun in an average of 224.7 days. Jupiter, the fifth closest, orbits the sun in an average of 11.86 earth-years, according to Dr. Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer at Rice University, on his website.
Venus and Jupiter are especially bright in the sky for different reasons.
Venus is closer to the Earth and covered in a reflective cloud layer, making it the third-brightest natural object in the sky behind only the sun and the moon.
Jupiter is much farther from both the Earth and sun, but it is also much larger than the Earth or Venus.
Hartigan said on his website that the Wednesday conjunction will be one of the best in years as far as how close the two planets appear to be in Earth’s sky.
The next conjunction to come close to this one will happen in the early-morning sky before sunrise on Aug. 12, 2025.
