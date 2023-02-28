Jupiter, on top, and Venus as seen through a Pentax K-3 camera and a 300 mm telephoto zoom lens over Baseline Road in Jasper County on Monday. The star burst pattern is caused by the shape of the aperture in the camera. The aperture for this photo was set at F13, which is relatively small for an astrophoto. The smaller aperture helped keep out some of the glare from the half-moon. Globe | John Hacker