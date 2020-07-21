Wednesday is the deadline for Missouri voters to request absentee or mail-in ballots by mail for the Aug. 4 election.
"We have to have the request in our hand by 5 p.m.," Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said. "All the letters (and) faxes have to happen by 5 p.m. If something is postmarked by 5 p.m., then we'll process that."
Wednesday's deadline only pertains to ballot requests made by mail. Absentee and mail-in ballots may continue to be requested in person through the county clerk's office until the day before the election, and Davis said voters should feel safe visiting his offices in person.
"All of our staff wear masks, we sanitize the counter space and tabulator machine — there's absolutely no concern," he said.
People may cast an absentee ballot without a notary stamp if they are incapacitated or confined due to illness, or if they have contracted COVID-19 or are at risk due to age or health concerns. Absentee ballots will require a notary stamp for voters who are incarcerated, who will be absent on election day or who have religious beliefs or practices preventing them from voting on election day.
Thanks to a new law that expires at the end of the year, mail-in ballots are currently available to all registered voters. Once received, they must be notarized and returned through the U.S. mail service.
Davis said his office has had about 200 more requests for absentee and mail-in ballots this summer than during the primary election four years ago.
For more information on requesting absentee or mail-in ballots, call the Jasper County clerk's office at 417-358-0416 or the Newton County clerk's office at 417-451-8221.
The Aug. 4 ballot will include primary races for a number of local and statewide offices, including governor, as well as a proposal to expand Medicaid in Missouri.
