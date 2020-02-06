Anyone in Oklahoma wishing to vote in the state's presidential primary election has until Friday to register.
The Oklahoma State Election Board urged all voters to verify or update registration by Friday. The election is set for Tuesday, March 3.
Voters who have moved to a new county or need to register for the first time can download an application at elections.ok.gov. Applications are also available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said voters can find their polling place, change party affiliation, make limited address changes and request an absentee ballot on the Oklahoma Voter Portal online.
The OK Voter Portal can be found on the State Election Board website at www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. Online changes must be submitted no later than Friday.
Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday. Applications can also be submitted to any tag agency that issues driver’s licenses or state IDs.
Details: 405-522-6624.
