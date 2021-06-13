Kansans with a driver’s license or identification card that expired between March 12, 2020, and March 30, 2021, have until June 30 to renew those credentials.
The Kansas Department of Revenue has already sent out more than 55,700 postcards to Kansans who have not renewed their license or identification card and would be affected by the deadline. As of June 1, there were still 45,000 Kansans needing to renew their credentials, the deadline for which had been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mobile renewals are open to Kansans who are 21 to 64 years old, have had a vision test within the past year, and their license is up to one year before or after expiration. The online platform is available at ikan.ks.gov or on mobile devices by downloading the iKan app.
Walk-in customers should schedule an appointment at their nearest office.
