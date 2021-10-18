The Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit will host the finals of this year’s pitch competition.
Semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday during the weekly 1 Million Cups meeting at the Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand Ave. The semifinal round is open to any new startup business operating for five years or fewer. The deadline to register for semifinals is 5 p.m. today by contacting Doug Hunt at doug@joplincc.com or at 417-624-4150.
The top two presenters ranked by audience vote will advance to the final pitch competition to be held during the Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit on Nov. 5 at James River Church in Joplin.
