Missouri farmers have less than one week to enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation to direct to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture group through Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.
The deadline to enroll is Monday. Winners will be announced in January. Farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.americasfarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.
Since 2010, America’s Farmers programs have worked with farmers to award more than $60 million across the country. In Missouri, farmers have helped direct more than $2.1 million to local nonprofits.
