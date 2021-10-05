Soroptimist International of Joplin is accepting orders for premium and gourmet nuts, candies and snacks during its signature annual fundraising event. The deadline for orders is Thursday.
Money raised from the campaign will fund Camp Soroptimist, a recreational retreat for Jasper County children in foster care. The camp has been Soroptimist International of Joplin’s keystone annual service project since 1984.
The catalog of products may be viewed at facebook.com/SIJoplin.
To place an order, contact Courtney Barnard at courtneydyann@hotmail.com, Cathy Brown at cmbrown@freemanhealth.com, or Debbie Hutson at debbiechutson@gmail.com.
Details: joplinsoroptimist.org.
