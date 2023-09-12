GROVE, Okla. — The deadline to enter the Miss Pelican Festival Scholarship Pageant is Friday.
The pageant will be held ahead of the 40th annual Pelican Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Grove Performing Arts Center, at 300 Ford Road in Grove. Scholarships totaling $1,500 will be awarded to the Miss and Teen Miss winners.
Anyone from across the region is encouraged to enter. Age groups will range from Baby Miss (0-12 months) to Miss (19-24 years). Entry fee is $100. Scholarship pageant applications can be downloaded at www.pelicanfestok.com.
The full Pelican Festival will be held Oct. 5-8 at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.
Details: 918-786-2289.
