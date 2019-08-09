Registration deadlines to apply for federal disaster assistance are fast approaching for counties in Missouri and Oklahoma that were affected by recent storms, with the earliest deadline slated next week.
Oklahoma residents and renters in Ottawa, Delaware and Craig counties affected by the recent string of natural disasters that occurred May 7 through June 9 have until Wednesday to apply for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Wednesday is also the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, a partnering agency to FEMA.
Individual Disaster Assistance can help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses that aren’t covered by insurance or other assistance programs. The deadline was moved to August after FEMA approved a two-week extension to allow survivors additional time to update insurance information and locate necessary documents to complete or supplement their applications.
State and federal assistance for Oklahomans has reached nearly $64 million in combined funding from FEMA and the SBA, according to a FEMA press release issued July 25. Seven counties, including Ottawa, were added to President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration a week after he signed the order June 2.
Businesses, homes and Northeastern A&M College in Miami were affected by flood waters that washed through the region this spring. More than $225,500 was approved for homeowners and renters in Ottawa County through FEMA’s Individual and Housing Program, according to figures provided by a FEMA spokesperson last month.
Missouri
Missouri residents and business owners in Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from April 29 through July 5 have until Monday, Sept. 9, to apply for federal disaster assistance.
Earlier this week, Gov. Mike Parson announced FEMA had approved the state's request to expand a federal major disaster declaration, which added Newton and McDonald counties, to the same declaration issued in July that included Jasper County.
Nearly 40 homes in Neosho and approximately 80 residences and businesses in Anderson were affected by flooding, according to initial estimates.
Carl Junction was hit by an EF3 tornado on May 22 that damaged more than 300 homes, particularly in the Briarbrook area and neighborhoods along Joplin Street outside of the city limits. City officials estimate the tornado caused approximately $16.5 million in total damages.
FEMA and the SBA opened a disaster recovery center in the Carl Junction Community Center earlier this week to provide one-on-one assistance for Jasper County storm victims. Hattie Stallworth, FEMA’s media relations specialist, said the three-day center was a success.
“The center closed on Wednesday, and it went very well, but we want people to know that they have less than a month to register,” said Stallworth. “I think we’ve gotten a really good response since we’ve been in the area.”
Stallworth said FEMA and the SBA plan to set up disaster recovery centers in Newton and McDonald counties in the near future because they were recently added to the disaster declaration. Details are not available at this time.
In Missouri, FEMA has approved 1,098 households for Individual Assistance grants and provided nearly $5.3 million for homeowners and renters. The USBA has approved 118 low-interest loans totaling more than $5.8 million, according to Stallworth.
The USBA offers loans to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.
“Our people are very busy taking applications, not only for homes, but also for personal property and things along those lines,” said Susheel Kumar, SBA’s spokesperson.
How to register
Affected residents, renters and business owners in eligible counties in Oklahoma and Missouri can apply for disaster assistance by:
• Calling FEMA's toll-free registration number, 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800- 462-7585.
• An application may also be completed online by going to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
To apply for a Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
More information is provided at www.sba.gov/disaster or by calling the administration’s service center at 800-659-2955.
