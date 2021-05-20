A photo exhibit depicting messages of hope and defiance through handwritten text on the skin of Joplin tornado survivors is now on display at the Spiva Center for the Arts until Sunday as part of the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 storm.
Titled “Dear World, From Joplin With Love,” the exhibit features approximately 50 photographs of community members affected by the Joplin tornado. With handwritten text on their skin, the photos illustrate the thoughts residents had after the tornado that killed 161 people.
The work will be temporarily on display from noon to 5 p.m. through Sunday, or by appointment, at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St. The exhibit opened Thursday.
Some of the heartfelt, handwritten messages scrawled across the survivor’s bodies include “Power of love,” “I will stand by you” and “Believe in prayer.”
Shaun Conroy, Spiva exhibits director, said that although some people may be weary of hearing about it, the tornado is part of Joplin’s history and is significant to remember.
“This exhibit isn’t about bringing up the tornado again,” Conroy said. “It’s about remembering how we came together as a community and where our heart is at when we need to show our heart. It’s a way to remember the good things that have happened and remember that our community went through a lot. There are still people recovering from it because they lost loved ones, and we need to remember those people are still in our community.”
Robert X. Fogarty partnered with writer Adam Karlin and production manager Jonny Rosenbloom to create the exhibit in which they captured the messages and images of residents, first responders, volunteers and city officials affected by the tornado.
Fogarty is the founder of the photography series “Dear World,” which first started out as a way for New Orleans residents to write “a love note to their city” after Hurricane Katrina. “Dear World” has since blossomed into a worldwide project that documents survivors of various disasters and tragedies such as the Boston Marathon bombing.
Conroy was involved in the original call for anyone wanting to participate in the “Dear World” photo series at Spiva a year after the tornado. The center also hosted several other exhibits with the community emphasizing strength and resiliency.
“A question I was asking (after the tornado) was, ‘How are we still relevant to the community?’” Conroy said. “What are we doing in the midst of all this because there’s more important things like getting people food and water? We had an exhibit of people’s reaction to the storm in the fall called ‘On the Other Side.’ But we wanted to have something more concise.”
In Spiva’s regional gallery a year after the storm, there was an exhibit called “Photos from the Storm,” which showcased the aftermath of the tornado as well as audio clips from a police scanner. The projects only kept evolving.
“Then there was ‘Dear World,’ which is where we are now,” Conroy said. “One exhibit wasn’t very pleasant, and the other exhibit was meant to be more about healing. In the original exhibit of ‘Dear World,’ we also had something called the ‘Shoebox Project,’ where I had people bring in special things or objects that had significance to them that were discovered after the tornado, and we put them in shoeboxes that were in a centered gallery. It felt good to have such an impact on the community and to offer something. A lot of people spent hours there.”
This marks the third time “Dear World, From Joplin With Love” has been featured at Spiva, but it’s never been displayed in its entirety until now.
It was initially shown in the Main Gallery of the Spiva Center in May 2012 to memorialize the one-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado.
Then, it was partially erected on the five-year tornado anniversary and included updates on where the survivors were several years later, how the tornado changed their lives and the road to recovery.
Now, patrons can view the full exhibit with the original interviews, revisited interviews and photos.
Susan Adams, interim executive director of Spiva, had her photo taken for the “Dear World” exhibit in 2012 in which her phrase was “Action has magic, power and grace.”
“It was a very emotional experience, thinking of what you wanted to have represented on your body,” she said. “I was involved in several different ways with recovery after the tornado and what impressed more than anything else was everybody’s willingness to jump into action. It was very interesting to see the statements that people chose.”
Adams said the exhibit was a wonderful idea and that she wanted to be involved in the project after seeing previous works by Fogarty.
Adams said it pays tribute not only to the people who were lost but also how far people have come individually and as a community.
“I saw his work after Katrina, and I had family down in New Orleans,” she said. “The photographs he made after Katrina were so powerful, I just thought it was a beautiful thing to do here in Joplin. So many of the people’s messages were spiritual and thanking heaven that they made it. It was a very moving experience and a wonderful tribute to the strength, power and resiliency of Joplin. That’s what this remembrance is about, how far we’ve come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.