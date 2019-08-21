Joplin police and the city fire marshal are investigating the death of a man Wednesday afternoon at a residence on the east side of the city.
The METS ambulance service and the Joplin Fire Department responded at 12:55 p.m. to a report of a possible cardiac arrest victim at 310 S. Forrest Ave. and discovered a deceased male inside the residence.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said a friend went to check on the man and could see through a window that he had collapsed on a floor. Joplin police were called to the scene and a death investigation initiated.
Police said in a news release later in the afternoon that the city fire marshal was involved because of signs of fire discovered inside the home and that an autopsy was being scheduled.
The man's name has not been released yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.