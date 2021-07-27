Southwest Missouri hospitals are reporting not only a large uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care and ventilators but also a surge in overall deaths from the illness.
Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalization jumped by 168% from a low point of 628 of May 23 to 1,684 on Aug. 24, state data shows.
But the jump was much sharper in sparsely vaccinated Southwest Missouri, where the number of hospitalizations climbed by 443% and reached pandemic highs.
Hospitalization rates have surpassed 100 patients in the Joplin region for the last three weeks with health officials reporting an upswing in COVID-19 cases requiring critical care and oxygen due to the delta variant.
“It’s two times more contagious than the alpha variant, which is two times more contagious than the original virus that started this,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, Mercy Hospital Joplin president. “As you can tell, this thing is highly transmissible.”
Mercy hospitals in Joplin and Carthage broke a record of COVID-19 inpatients again Tuesday with 78 people, up from its former peak of 63 patients last week. At least 25 of those patients were admitted in the previous 48 hours. A majority of Mercy’s COVID-19 inpatients, 95%, are unvaccinated.
“We just smashed that record and unfortunately, in a bad way,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday afternoon. “We are climbing drastically with the total number of COVID inpatients that we have right now.
“We’re still seeing a rise in deaths,” he said. “We’ve increased 28 deaths from COVID-19 since June 1. That puts us at about 14 (deaths) per month, but unfortunately, that number will go up.”
The number of inpatients with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin and Carthage increased by more than 60 over the last two months. There were 14 inpatients at Mercy on May 27 and 58 inpatients on June 27.
Out of the 78 COVID-19 patients at Mercy Hospital this week, 23 are in intensive care and 19 are on ventilators. Drinkwitz said oxygen use at Mercy Hospital has more than doubled from the usual amount.
“If you want to talk about really rapid growth, really rapid transmission within our community, that tells you everything you need to know,” Drinkwitz said. “We have patients on the ventilators right now that are in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and a few early 60s. That’s the big difference this time versus the big surge in November is that we’re seeing a younger population.”
Freeman
Freeman Health System in Joplin opened its third COVID-19 unit last week to combat the increase in patients needing higher levels of care.
On Tuesday, Freeman reported 47 patients in its Joplin and Neosho hospitals, with 14 in intensive care, 21 in a medical COVID-19 unit, 10 in the third step-down COVID-19 unit, and nine patients on ventilators. About 90% of the COVID-19 inpatients at Freeman are not vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths stayed at 196 in April but rose to 201 deaths by May 28. Since July 1, the death toll at Freeman has gone from 219 to 244, which nearly averages one death per day.
Jessica Liberty, Freeman's infection prevention and control manager, reported a significant jump in the COVID-19 death rate just over the last 10 days, which is largely due to gatherings from Fourth of July.
Deaths among COVID-19 patients typically increase on the weekends because providers meet with families who may choose to discontinue care, according to Liberty.
“We’ll have had 25 deaths in 27 days, so we’re going back to the death average of one death a day (from last quarter), but we didn’t start to see these consistent COVID deaths until several days into this month,” she said. “Over the weekend, we had five COVID-19-related deaths.”
Liberty said their job as health care professionals is taxing on a daily basis, even without a pandemic, but what they’re currently experiencing is unprecedented and avoidable with the vaccines.
“We’re going at such a pace and straining the clinical staff to a point that it’s both physically and emotionally exhausting,” she said. “When you’re in that crisis mode for an extended length of time, you start to experience that ongoing fatigue. That’s where our staff are at right now. I’ve talked to several of my dearest friends who work in the emergency room, and a day hasn’t gone by without them crying. And that’s not just a normal occurrence, pre-pandemic. They’re crying because they’re sad for a family member or a patient that passed away. You carry that burden with you.”
Springfield
Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth in Springfield, said on social media Tuesday that daily oxygen use at Cox South is about five times higher than usual.
He tweeted “157 Covid positive inpatients at Cox today (Tuesday). We have lost 549 patients through the pandemic, 75 in July, 19 since Friday.”
Mercy Springfield is not too far behind CoxHealth with 137 COVID-19 patients reported on Tuesday. Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Springfield, said in a statement on Twitter earlier this week that their COVID-19 census is down due to 12 patients dying over the weekend.
Commented
