Voters in McDonald and Newton counties chose an incumbent over a newcomer to represent them in the Missouri House.
Rep. Dirk Deaton, 26, of Noel, won the primary election over challenger Mark Bartley, 66, of Pineville. Because no other candidates of any other party filed to run for the seat, Deaton has effectively won the election and will serve a second term in the Legislature. The two also faced off in the 2018 primary that led to Deaton’s first term.
The 159th District includes all of McDonald County and portions of southern Newton County. Voters from those two counties overwhelmingly tabbed Deaton, 4,313 votes to 1,343:
• In McDonald County, Deaton won with more than 75% of the vote, 2,776 votes to 897.
• In Newton County, Deaton won with a similar percentage, getting 1,537 votes to Bartley's 446.
The race is the only one at the primary level for a legislative seat from the immediate Southwest Missouri area. Deaton will join Republicans Ann Kelley in the 127th District and Bob Bromley in the 162nd District with no opposition on the November ballot.
On Nov. 3, Republican incumbents have drawn Democratic Party opponents in the 160th District, where Rep. Ben Baker will be challenged by Angela Thomas; in the 161st, where Rep. Lane Roberts will be challenged by Elizabeth Lundstrum; and in the 163rd, where Rep. Cody Smith will be challenged by Aaron Hailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.