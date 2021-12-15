After a lengthy debate, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday failed to reauthorize the school district’s plan outlining safety protocols and measures for students, staff and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document, which is required for schools through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, must be reviewed and approved by the board every six months. The district’s next six-month deadline is Dec. 23, meaning that the board must meet again within a week.
The full plan was originally drafted in June 2020 and has been reviewed and updated a handful of times since then. It has guided the district through masking policies, sanitation procedures, quarantine requirements, contact tracing and more since the start of the pandemic.
A group of stakeholders, including school staff, parents, community members and others, met Dec. 1 to recommend minor revisions to the plan. Those included clarification on sanitation policies and additional language clarifying how learning is to be done during absences.
But at issue for the board this week was a recent letter sent to health departments and school districts across the state by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, citing a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green. The judge had declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void” under the Missouri Constitution. Schmitt, in his letter, demanded that local governments and school districts immediately stop enforcing or publicizing public health orders, such as mask mandates and quarantine orders.
There has been confusion across the state about Schmitt’s directive and whether he has the authority to enforce the court ruling that broadly. Local health departments and school districts have offered a variety of responses to the letter, with some eliminating all COVID-19-related practices and others asserting that they will continue to operate normally.
Confusion over authority
Joplin School Board members on Tuesday appeared to be trying to navigate that confusion themselves.
Board member John Hird cited part of Schmitt’s letter that demanded school districts stop relying on or enforcing public health orders, such as contact tracing.
“This (plan) doesn’t line up with the recent ruling,” he said.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said she believed, based on guidance from the Missouri School Boards’ Association, that the letter has “no jurisdiction” over what a school board chooses to do. She said the focus of the court case appeared to be public health departments, and school boards of elected officials may retain their power to set policies for their districts.
“There’s a huge argument right now whether the attorney general actually had the jurisdiction to paint a broad brush (in interpreting the judge’s ruling) as to what you are able to do as a school board,” she said. “There’s a lot of statutory responsibility that you have not given up to the attorney general because of the Cole County case.”
Board member Brent Jordan pushed to remove nearly all references to the local health department from the plan, including lines that encourage close contacts of positive COVID-19 patients to quarantine as recommended by the health department, and to follow general guidance from the health department “and fully cooperate to help mitigate COVID-19.”
“I don’t know whether we want to encourage anyone to follow (health department guidance) at this point if they don’t have the legal authority,” he said.
Moss said the court ruling appears to be about health department authority to issue mandates.
“You are the elected officials, so you can still make all necessary rules as statute states,” she told the board. “Our local health department is still someone we can call, someone that can still make recommendations, but not mandates.”
Disagreement
The board’s first of two votes on reauthorizing the plan attempted to strip the document of several of its guidelines on masking and quarantining. Proposed for elimination were:
• Encouragement of masks for students entering and exiting buildings, when cohort groups are mixed or when transitioning between classes.
• Encouragement of masks for staff when in groups.
• Use of masks on school transportation.
• Use of masks for close contacts of positive COVID-19 patients in order to return to school.
• Use of masks for asymptomatic individuals who might otherwise be quarantined.
Jordan said his goal in pushing for those changes was to give parents, rather than the district, the ability to make decisions about their own children.
“We give the power back to our parents — that’s what we’re doing,” he said.
Michael Joseph, a board member with a medical background, urged the panel not to make drastic changes to the district’s COVID-19 approach. He said the omicron variant could bring another COVID-19 wave to the country over the winter.
“I think we need to be conservative right now; this omicron is a whole new different deal,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think we’re going to see a major shift in this in the next 30 to 60 days.”
He acknowledged that more research is needed to understand the severity and transmissibility of omicron, but he added that some early reports suggest omicron is “highly” contagious.
“We’re just into a situation where we have no idea what’s going on,” he said.
At that point, Hird, who previously had pointed out recent low case numbers in Joplin, interrupted Joseph: “Just like every day you walk outside your front door. I mean, come on, enough with the ghost in the closet.”
Votes
A board vote to approve the pared-back version of the plan failed. A second vote to approve the plan as it had been presented by administrators, with only minor changes that had been recommended by the stakeholder group, also ultimately failed.
The only piece of the plan that was approved Tuesday was updated guidance for visitors to school buildings. Board President Jeff Koch said it was important to authorize that immediately because of classroom Christmas parties that are scheduled later this week.
Commented
