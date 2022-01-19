NEOSHO, Mo. — Discussions continued Tuesday over whether the City Council should award the organizers of the Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament up to $15,000 in proceeds from the city’s hotel motel tax.
Organized by Branco Enterprises and the Neosho School District, the tournament was held at the end of December.
Justin Branham, president of Branco, told the council during its regular meeting Tuesday that final expenses were not yet tallied, but initial numbers showed expenses of more than $40,000 spent at Neosho businesses for food, lodging, manhours, advertising, T-shirts and more.
Branham said he expects that number to increase as more figures come in. The tournament raised more than $21,000 in gate expenses and about $19,000 in private sponsorships. Branham said he hopes to receive up to $15,000 in grants from the city’s hotel motel tax revenues.
“I still feel that if there’s an event that meets the definition of what the hotel motel tax is for, this is it,” Branham said.
The council gave initial approval in November to the expenditure, but in December changed course after council members reported hearing complaints from constituents. The complaints dealt with teams staying in Joplin hotels and eating at Joplin restaurants.
The matter is expected to be brought up for consideration again during a future meeting.
In other business:
• The council discussed the possibility of pursuing a $25,000 grant from State Farm to build an all-inclusive playground capable of serving disabled children.
Initial plans called for placing the playground equipment at Big Spring Park, according to city documentation. However, concerns about ample parking at Big Spring and about flood plains at Morse Park were raised by council members and staff members.
After a discussion, the council appeared to reach a consensus on building the all-inclusive playground at Hawthorne Roadside Park, located north of Business Highway 49 and Neosho Boulevard.
• The council gave initial approval to pursuing $89,300 from the state’s Recreational Trails Grant Program. The money, if awarded, would be used to further develop the High Ground Bike Preserve at Morse Park with a 9,420-foot expansion of the Down Stream Loop and a pedestrian bridge.
Final approval is expected during an upcoming meeting.
