As our partners at Missouri Independent have reported, the lawsuit filed against the state of Missouri to force the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid went to trial earlier today in Cole County Circuit Court.
Voters approved Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act last fall. But the Legislature did not put any funding for the expansion in its budget for fiscal year 2022, and the state later withdrew its plans for the expansion. At issue is whether the state should fund the health program for an estimated 275,000 Missourians who would be eligible for health care coverage starting July 1.
A decision is expected by Wednesday of this week, so stay tuned.
In other news, we are:
- Covering the Great Race tonight in downtown Joplin. This "race" of classic and antique cars is something you won't want to miss.
- Updating you on roundabout construction in Carthage.
- Bringing you the latest column from John Newby, about the role that news media plays in the local community.
The weather has cooled off a bit, so enjoy your evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.