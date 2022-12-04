With their large collection, Jay Brown and Julie Taylor could have just as easily opened a furniture store. Instead, the couple opened a bar.
“My wife and I both love the ’70s,” Brown said. “I lived through them; she caught the tail end of them.”
Downtown, Alisha Davis set up a place where her favorite R&B classics and other dance jams from the ’90s could be played loudly and proudly.
“I have always had a love for this music,” Davis said. “I wanted to make somewhere for people in my generation.”
The two new Joplin bars celebrate two distinctly different decades of pop culture. The Living Room is all about the ’70s, including the furniture, decoration and drink offerings, while Xscape offers a large dance floor where people can enjoy some steps from the ‘90s.
That ’70s flow
Brown’s and Taylor’s collection of midcentury and retro furniture is part of the charm of The Living Room, which opened in October at 1802 S. Main St. While it offers a typical bar for drinks, the rest of the space is filled with comfortable couches and chairs arranged into miniature dens, where participants can lounge.
The bar features a significant collection of memorabilia from the decade as well, from home decorations to vintage Missouri Southern State University and Ozark Christian College yearbooks. Shelves are filled with ceramic cats, era magazines, eight-track cassettes and rotary phones. Patrons can use a Ouija board or a Magic eight ball to divine any questions. Macrame curtains and deco art hang from the walls.
Brown said the couple had a blast curating the items in the bar to the point where they wondered whether they would also be a museum.
“The things here have a lot of little subtleties,” Brown said. “There is something for everyone to key in to, whether they lived through the decade, or read about it, or saw something in their grandmother’s house.”
The bar’s drink offerings are also from the era, right down to the large bottle of Galliano used to serve Harvey Wallbangers. “Once you see it, you see it’s a very ‘70s bottle,” Brown said. Bartenders will also pour you a Tom Collins, a rusty nail, an old-fashioned or other era-specific cocktail.
The couple love the era so much that they bought a midcentury Joplin house of their dreams, moving from Glendale, California. The house became a showcase for their furniture, Brown said, as they swapped out pieces.
The environment has been used by customers as a makeshift brunch location, Brown said. People can bring their own entrees and enjoy the bar’s drinks and selection of soul and gospel ’70s music. They can also enjoy punch bowls of drinks for their own birthday parties or other groovy celebrations.
The owners are still getting a feel for their niche, Brown said, but have been encouraged by the turnout.
“We’re still discovering our space, and people are as well,” Brown said. “We’re just seeing what works for us.”
Party like it’s 1999
Davis didn’t double down on the decade through decoration. Xscape, located downtown at 532 S. Joplin Ave., has a wide open dance floor featuring cutting-edge lights and a strong sound system, allowing customers to bust a move such as a Roger Rabbit, Cry Baby, Running Man or Diddy Bop — or just a simple Cabbage Patch at the table. Large pictures of the Notorious BIG and Tupac survey the moves.
The venue puts its focus on the music, sticking with pop and R&B standards from the ’90s, spilling over into the early 2000s.
Davis, a former co-owner of Whiskey Dicks, said she is a particular fangirl for the girl groups of that era, and also had a special appreciation for Mary J. Blige. Hearing those songs from her favorite era in area bars is not easy to do, she said.
“I grew up with that era of music, and it’s really hard for women and men my age to find somewhere they can dance to the music they know and love,” Davis said. “A lot of new stuff is hit or miss with an older crowd.”
The bar offers a happy hour intended for service industry employees. Instead of the middle of the afternoon, it is set an hour or so before last call. This gives the opportunity for those who work later to still enjoy an evening out.
Davis said the venue will also expand entertainment offerings with drag shows. It is also available for private parties such as baby showers and wedding receptions.
