From staff reports
A 6-year-old girl was injured in a deer-vehicle accident at 9:41 p.m. Friday on Missouri Route B, 5 miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The girl, who was not identified because she is a juvenile, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by private vehicle to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
The girl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Amanda L. Maddox, 33, of Sheldon, who was not injured when the westbound vehicle she was driving struck a deer in the road, the patrol said.
• A Fairview man was injured in a motorcycle-vehicle collision at 3:20 p.m. Saturday on Route O north of Poppy Drive at Stark City in Newton County, the patrol said.
Niles M. McNee, 36, the motorcyclist, suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Austin Loudermilk, 38, Granby.
The patrol said the southbound Loudermilk vehicle intentionally struck the left rear of the southbound motorcycle, which traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
