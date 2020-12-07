Defendant accepts 20-year plea deal in slaying of grandfather

Lee Yang entered on Monday an Alford plea to second-degree murder in the shooting of his grandfather five years ago while high on methamphetamine and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Yang, 32, of rural Diamond, entered the plea in an agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office that called for him to receive the 20-year term. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
The defendant fatally shot his 88-year-old grandfather, Xai Yang, during the early morning hours of March 15, 2015, at his family's home on County Road 150 north of Diamond.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said Yang claims to have no memory of shooting his grandfather, and investigators do not believe he did so with any deliberation.
"There was evidence that he was hallucinating," Kenney said. "We contend it was due to intoxication by meth, which is not a defense (under the law)."
Yang was waving a 9 mm pistol about inside his family's residence and yelling for family members to help him get rid of imaginary monsters that he believed were bedeviling him, according to a probable-cause affidavit based on accounts provided to Jasper County sheriff's deputies by those family members.
His mother ran upstairs, shouting to others in the house that Lee had a gun before locking herself, her mother and Xai Yang in a bedroom. The defendant forced his way into the bedroom and began jumping up and down on the bed with the gun in his hand while demanding that the others help him with the monsters in his head, according to the affidavit.
Family members tried to push the gun away, but he kept waving it about wildly until the weapon discharged. The round struck his grandfather in the head.
The defendant ran from the bedroom after the gun went off but tripped and fell, dropping the firearm down some stairs, where a brother picked it up. Yang then turned and ran back through the bedroom and jumped out an upstairs window, landing on a patio below. He got up and was running toward the roadway near the house as Jasper County deputies arrived and detained him.
Deputies found a pipe in his possession that tested positive for methamphetamine. A drug possession charge that he had been facing in addition to the murder charge was dismissed under the terms of his plea agreement.
The defendant's mental fitness to assist in his own defense was a significant pretrial issue.
Several mental health evaluations were ordered by the court, initially resulting in conflicting opinions as to Yang's competence to stand trial.
At one point, the defense sought and obtained the opinion of a forensic psychologist with awareness of the culture of the Hmong people of Southeast Asia, the ethnic background of the defendant's family. The psychologist testified that the Hmong people have no word for mental illness and often use spirits and shamans to guide them instead of seeking Western medical attention.
That psychologist believed Yang was schizophrenic and hallucinating when he shot his grandfather "over and above the normal spirits" of his culture and that he may have turned to meth as a means to "ameliorate" the symptoms of schizophrenia.
At various times, Yang refused to speak to psychologists attempting to determine if he was fit to stand trial and assist in his own defense.
