NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man accepted a plea offer Monday that will require him to serve a 15-year sentence for the 2019 robbery of a Neosho grocery store.
Ricky J. Collinsworth, 60, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree robbery in a plea agreement dismissing related felony counts armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and vehicle tampering and calling for the 15-year term. Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence.
Collinsworth robbed the Family Market in Neosho on Dec. 15, 2019, entering the store wearing a hooded, dark-green coat; gloves; and black-rimmed sunglasses. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the robber purportedly wore a blue bandana across his face and was armed with black Glock pistol.
The affidavit states that Collinsworth demanded everything in the cash register of the clerk on duty, and she opened the till and put the cash and a personal check in a plastic bag that he took with him.
Two eyewitnesses reported seeing a man who ran from the store get into a black Volkswagen Jetta and drive off at a high rate of speed. One of the witnesses was able to provide a partial license plate number for the Jetta, and a state trooper located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle moments later near Missouri Highway 59 and followed the driver to an address in Granby.
Probable cause for his arrest in connection with the robbery was developed when an investigator noticed that he was wearing light-colored jeans matching those the robber wore on the store's video surveillance tape and a dark-green coat was observed in the back seat of the Jetta.
Investigators learned from the owner of the Jetta — a family member of the suspect — that the car had been taken without the owner's consent and reported stolen.
A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic shopping bag under the driver's seat that contained $350 cash, a blue bandana, black-rimmed sunglasses, gray knit gloves, a blue stocking cap and a 9 mm Glock pistol. The gun also had been taken from a family member, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.