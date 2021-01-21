A preliminary hearing Thursday in a Joplin street mugging case ended with the defendant being ushered out of the courtroom while insisting the victim who testified against him was lying about not knowing him previously and, presumably, about what had happened.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Maurice C. Lovejoy, 29, to stand trial on charges of attempted robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action with an initial appearance in a trial division set on Feb. 11.
Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer called just one witness to testify at the hearing, victim John Zippro, of Joplin, who pointed out Lovejoy in court as the man who tried to rob him and his friend Dec. 17 in the parking lot of Hampshire Terrace Apartments complex at 2020 S. Hampshire Terrace.
Zippro testified that he was in the passenger seat of a car being driven by his friend, Patricia Moore, through the parking lot on their way to another woman's residence on the other side of the complex when they were hailed by Lovejoy, who was standing with a second man outside the apartment buildings.
Zippro said Lovejoy approached their car asking for a ride at first and, when refused, asking to use Moore's phone to summon a ride. Before they realized what was happening, Zippro said, the defendant had slipped into the back seat of their car and pulled out a gun, which he waved in their faces and demanded, "Give me all your s---."
"We were like, 'Oh, my God, what do we do?'" Zippro told the court.
He said he told his friend to run for it, and she jumped out with her bag while the car was still moving and fled. He said he reached over to shift the car into park as Lovejoy climbed out of the back seat, came to his door and began trying to pull him out as he was yelling for help.
"I didn't know where the gun was and, of course, was trying to be mindful of that," Zippro testified on direct examination by Schafer.
He acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Darren Wallace that Lovejoy approached their vehicle alone and that the other man held back.
"Did you recognize (the man who approached) as someone you knew?" Wallace asked.
"No," Zippro replied.
"Huh," the defendant audibly uttered in obvious exasperation with the response.
Under further questioning by the defense attorney, Zippro testified that he could not recall "verbatim" all that was said between them and Lovejoy when he asked for the ride or if either he or Moore had given him a phone to use. He said he did know that Moore's phone ended up on the ground in the parking lot afterward and does recall that Lovejoy had grabbed at Moore's hand before she jumped out of the car and that he thinks she may have been holding her phone in her hand at the time. He also could not recall if Lovejoy still had the gun in his hand when he came to the front passenger side door and began struggling with him.
Zippro admitted that his memory of the incident was somewhat "foggy" because of how quickly it happened and how traumatic it was for him.
Zippro told the court that Lovejoy eventually stopped trying to pull him out of the vehicle and fled. He said he then drove to where Moore had fled in the complex, picked her up and they left the area before police arrived. Another man who witnessed the incident called police, he said.
Moore and Zippro subsequently realized her phone was missing and started calling her number in an effort to find it, he said. A police officer who had gathered the phone at the scene answered the call, and they returned to the complex, he told the court.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the two men were struggling for control of a bag belonging to Zippro as he leaned in over the steering wheel and shifter in what he told police was an effort to keep Lovejoy from taking the car.
Wallace wanted to know why Zippro and Moore left the scene, instead of waiting for police, and Zippro replied that it was because he was "completely terrified."
Following the judge's decision to order a trial, the defendant began vocally objecting — over his attorney's advice to remain silent — to the testimony that had been presented.
"I know them! They knew me!" Lovejoy declared as he was being led out of the courtroom in the custody of a deputy.
According to the Jasper County prosecutor's office, Maurice Lovejoy was on parole Dec. 17 when he is accused of trying to rob a couple at gunpoint outside a Joplin apartment complex.
