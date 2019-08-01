Jarred Bruner considered he and Vincent Kimmel to be "pretty close friends."
They had worked together at the Butterball plant in Carthage and hung out some socially. That's why it was more than a little shocking to Bruner and his girlfriend, Whitney Dipley, the two 32-year-old Carthage residents testified Thursday in court, when Kimmel, 61, kicked in their front door just after they finished eating dinner with two friends the night of March 24 and settled down on two couches in their living room to watch a movie.
They were not expecting Kimmel to drop in and had no warning of any kind that he might be coming, Dipley testified at Kimmel's preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and a burglary charge.
"He had a knife and was wearing gloves," she said of the angry friend who burst through their door.
Dipley recalled hearing Kimmel declare to Bruner that he was going to die that night just before he started stabbing him. He stabbed her boyfriend a couple of times and then stabbed her in the chest, Dipley said.
"Did Mr. Bruner stand up at some point?" public defender Darren Wallace asked Dipley.
"No, he did not," she answered. "He didn't get the chance to."
She recalled that she didn't actually realize Kimmel was armed with a knife until she heard her boyfriend exclaim with surprise that he had been cut.
Bruner acknowledged that there had been "a brief text message argument" between him and Kimmel just before he showed up at their home. He said he owed Kimmel $40 on a marijuana transaction, but Kimmel felt he owed him $70. He had sent a text message back refusing to pay him that amount.
"The next thing I knew, he busted in my door," Bruner told the court when he was called as a state's witness.
He said the first stab wound was to his chest and the second caught him near an eye. He believed Kimmel was wielding an ordinary pocketknife. He wound up in a hospital in Springfield with 10 stab wounds, Bruner said. He spent the first 12 hours or so an intensive care unit and about 10 days in the hospital altogether, he said.
"I was stabbed six times right here in my neck," Sloan Roberts, 36, the third stabbing victim in the case and third witness called by the state, testified at the hearing.
Roberts, who lives in Texas, said he was visiting his friend Bruner at the time. He said he had virtually no memory of the assault.
"The only thing I remember is walking out of the house," he told the court.
He said a jugular vein was cut by a slash to one side of his neck and his esophagus by a stab wound to the other side. He was flown by medical helicopter to Springfield after the attack and remained in critical condition the longest of the the three victims. He was left with a scar 9 to 10 inches long on the one side of his neck and suffered severe kidney damage because of the amount of blood he lost, he told the court.
Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney called the first Carthage police officer to arrive at the scene of the attack as the final witness for the state. The officer testified that Kimmel raised his arms in the air and lay down in the street as he got there. He had blood all over him and appeared to be quite mad about something, the officer said. He claimed the people he was mad at had been giving a 12-year-old boy marijuana, the officer said.
"He never specifically said what he did," the officer recalled. "He just told me he lost it."
He said he asked Kimmel about the blood he had on him and Kimmel assured him it was not his and said of the victim whose blood he apparently believed it was: "I can guarantee he won't talk s--- to me again."
The officer testified that Kimmel further stated: "I hope he dies. I don't care."
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided there was probable cause for Kimmel to stand trial on all seven counts and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 21.
No bond
Vincent Kimmel remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a no-bond warrant. His public defender, Darren Wallace, appeared to be testing the waters for a possible claim of temporary insanity at Kimmel's preliminary hearing, asking the state's witnesses if there was anything unusual about his client's appearance or behavior the night of the crime.
