The Jasper County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed marijuana and firearm charges against a Joplin man in light of the state's new pot law.
Rashad D. Jackson, 27, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of distribution of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon dating back to an arrest three years ago.
Court records show that the charges pertain to 203 grams of marijuana, seven THC cartridges and a .380-caliber handgun that were seized when Joplin police served a search warrant Jan. 16, 2020, at Jackson's residence on Grand Avenue.
He initially was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the firearm offense because it is illegal in Missouri to simultaneously possess controlled substances and a firearm. The prosecutor's office upgraded the marijuana possession charge to distribution before a preliminary hearing in March 2021.
The prosecutor's office indicated Monday that both charges on Jackson were being dismissed in light of the constitutional amendment passed by the state's voters in the Nov. 8 election.
The amendment legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults beginning Dec. 8. Residents may now legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, and medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to beginning selling pot for recreational use once they convert their licenses to comprehensive sales.
