Attorneys for Stephen Thompson want the death penalty taken off the table in his pending capital murder case due to additional obstacles the pandemic poses for the conduct of a fair trial.
Thompson, 60, of Joplin, is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 13 in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the 2015 shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding of the defendant's estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 44.
The defense filed a motion in July seeking dismissal of the death penalty in the case "because the circumstances of the current pandemic, including conditions necessary to proceed in a safe manner that does not endanger the lives of all participants, makes it impossible for Mr. Thompson to receive a fair determination of punishment at any potential punishment phase."
Thompson's counsel filed additional motions this month asking the court to move the multi-week, sequestered jury trial to March of next year out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both motions are to be the subject of a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge David Mouton. The trial was postponed once previously by the judge out of concerns with proceeding in the midst of the pandemic.
The court distributed confidential questionnaires earlier this year to more than 300 potential jurors. The defense motion seeking another postponement states that the questionnaires completed under oath and returned to the court in late May revealed that roughly 50 percent of the jury pool had been vaccinated.
The documents further indicated that several potential jurors "would be at high risk of serious illness" if infected with the virus due to their age or preexisting medical conditions, according to the motion.
Defense attorney Thomas Jacquinot argues in the motion to dismiss the death penalty that Southwest Missouri has gained notoriety as one of the worst hot spots in the country for the virus and that vaccination rates in Joplin and Jasper County remain relatively low, putting all who participate in the trial at greater risk of infection.
Death penalty trials require jurors "to give meaningful consideration to all aspects of the defendant's life," the motion reads. Observation of a defendant's demeanor during presentation of testimony is an important part of this aspect of a trial, especially during the penalty phase when a juror might note facial reactions conveying love, remorse or other human qualities that might become a mitigating factor, the motion posits.
The wearing of face shields due to the pandemic — even the clear variety the court intends for use at trial — can make detection of demeanor more difficult, according to the motion.
The defendant's right to effective assistance of counsel has been hindered in terms of providing competent investigation of mitigation witnesses for the penalty phase. In-person interviews of these witnesses are helpful in building rapport with those witnesses and helping them overcome reluctance they might have about testifying on highly sensitive subject matter, defense attorneys have argued.
The pandemic has also raised a conflict of interest for the defense team by creating "a scenario in which counsel's health and life are directly pitted against the client's life," the motion maintains. The defense further argues in its motion for postponement that the defense team still has investigative field work to complete in Oklahoma, where the health risk remains similar to that in Missouri.
The most recent motion filed seeking a postponement reports that a mental health expert, who has met with Thompson eight times and is considered a key defense witness, recently had to undergo surgery requiring weeks to recover and might not be ready to travel by the September trial date.
