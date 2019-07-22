Defense: Deputy was mistaken for gang member in Joplin motel shooting

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The attorney for E.F. Fitchpatrick Jr. told a jury Monday that his client shot and seriously wounded former Jasper County Deputy Nolan Murray two years ago, believing that members of the Honkies gang were trying to break into his motel room to kill him and take his stash of drugs.
The trial of Fitchpatrick, 46, of St. Louis, on charges of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action got underway Monday at Pineville in McDonald County, where the Newton County case was moved on a change of venue. Ten women and four men were seated to hear the case before retired Circuit Judge Tim Perigo, with two of them serving as alternates.
The state's contention that Fitchpatrick shot Murray, 29, on March 1, 2017, as the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team was serving a search warrant on the defendant's room at the Econo Lodge motel at 3510 S. Range Line Road is not at issue in the trial.
Because of difficulties the drug enforcement team encountered trying to gain entry to the room through its door, officers broke out the window of the room. Murray, a deputy assigned to the team, reached inside to pull the curtain aside and was shot in his side.
Defense attorney William Fleischaker told jurors during opening statements that his client thought members of the Joplin Honkies were trying to break into his room to take the drugs and money.
"E.F. will tell you he never saw a face," Fleischaker said. "He never saw the person who pulled the curtain (aside)."
He said a woman who had been staying with Fitchpatrick while he peddled drugs had been in an argument with him and left, threatening to get the Joplin Honkies to come there and beat him up. He said that's who Fitchpatrick thought had been knocking on the door of the room and broke out the window to get at him.
The defense attorney admitted that his client had obtained drugs in Texas and brought them to Joplin to sell. He said Fitchpatrick was being aided in this enterprise by a Joplin man he met in prison, the man's sister and another woman. But he said his client fired the shot that struck Murray in self-defense.
"He would not have fired that gun had he known that was a law enforcement officer outside that window," Fleischaker said.
Prosecutor Jake Skouby told jurors during opening statements that the shooting was committed well after deputies had knocked and announced their presence, and was "completely unjustified."
Murray, who now works for the Police Department in Allen, Texas, testified that he initially went to the motel to establish surveillance of Room 222 after the drug enforcement team received information of drug activity there. Eventually, when a search warrant was obtained, he was tasked with being part of an entry team of four officers that approached the door of the room on the south side of the motel along the balcony of the second floor.
He said the warrant was for a knock-and-announce search and that the plan was to first try the ruse of having an officer knock on the door and claim to be with motel maintenance.
"That led nowhere," Murray said.
No one answered the door, and a room key obtained from the motel did not work, he said. The officers then tried knocking on the door and announcing their presence as law enforcement in possession of a search warrant. That too drew no response though repeated several times, he said.
A ramming device was then brought up to the entry team's position along the balcony just west of the room and used several times on the door to no avail. According to Murray, at that point the decision was made to break out the window of the room with the ram.
Murray said he reached inside the window frame to pull the curtains aside after the officer serving as the point man of the team broke out the glass and swept the frame clear of shards. As he pulled the curtains aside, he saw Fitchpatrick standing inside the room with a gun, Murray said.
He said he either fell or dropped to the ground seeking cover in that moment and soon realized he had been shot.
"Ever been shot before?" Skouby asked.
"No," Murray said.
"Does it hurt?"
"Absolutely."
He said another officer pulled him away from the window at that point, and at first other officers seemed to assume he had escaped harm because he was wearing a protective vest.
"But I was fairly certain (the round) had gone through because of the pain I was in," Murray said. "I thought I was going to die."
He said the bullet — a .380-caliber round — passed through a gap in the panels of his vest and between his ribs under his armpit, ultimately lodging in his back near the spine. He spent five days in the hospital and two months on leave from active duty.
On cross-examination by Fleischaker, Murray testified that the vest he was wearing had the word "sheriff" printed on both the front and back. The defense attorney questioned whether Fitchpatrick would have been able to read the lettering on his vest if he was reaching through the window frame with his arm raised and his side, and not his front or back, was presented to the defendant's line of sight. Murray said he could not speak to what the defendant may have seen or not.
Murray also acknowledged that during the initial maintenance man ruse, none of the officers identified themselves as law enforcement. He also acknowledged that he could not specifically recall himself or any other officer in particular calling out that they were law enforcement during their subsequent "knock-and-announce" attempts to get the occupant to open the door, although he expressed confidence that they had announced repeatedly that they were law enforcement officers.
Fleischaker maintained during opening statements that while the officers maintain that they did identify themselves as law enforcement because that is what they are trained to do, several of them could not remember having done so themselves in this instance.
"Did you think this was a no-knock warrant?" Fleischaker asked Murray.
"No, sir," Murray said.
"Did you actually see that warrant?"
"No, sir."
Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team Detective David Abbott acknowledged that at a deposition hearing he had admitted thinking it was a no-knock warrant that they had for the room and that he could not remember himself or anyone else identifying themselves as officers. But he also testified that he believes they did because that is what they always do.
Detective David "Joel" Mace of the Newton County Sheriff's Department said he knew it was a knock-and-announce warrant and not a no-knock warrant because he was the investigator who received a tip from a reliable informant that there was drug activity going on in Room 222 and went to a judge to get the search warrant.
"Any doubt in your mind that it was being announced?" Skouby asked Mace.
"No, not at all," Mace said.
The trial resumes at 8 a.m. today with the defense yet to put on its case.
