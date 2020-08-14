Fall sports at area universities and a warning about mail-in ballots drew our focus in the Globe newsroom today.
The MIAA today announced that fall sports would be postponed until at least Jan. 1, meaning those of us excited for the football season opener between Missouri State Univeristy and Pittsburg State University won't get to see that game this fall. There is a possibility that limited seasons for football, volleyball and soccer could be held in the spring.
As for the mail: A U.S. Postal Service official alerted Missourians, as well as residents of several other states, that those who wanted to use mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election should return those ballots at least a week in advance, in order to arrive by 7 p.m. that day.
You'll find more about those stories in weekend editions of the Globe, as well as these:
- City officials need more information before moving forward with a feasability study dealing with a new tourism venue.
- Fall festival organizers are making tough decisions about their upcoming event in light of the pandemic.
- A study about gaiters seems to suggest that they aren't as good as other types of masks for preventing the spread of COVID, but local businesses and donors don't see the study having much effect on their plans.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend!
