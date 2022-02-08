Ivy Covid testing

Ivy Medical test collector Katie Thompson transfers a nasal swab specimen into a solution for a Covid-19 rapid antigen test on Tuesday at Ivy's Webb City site.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on COVID-19 testing. 

While the omicron variant is projected to be peaking, demand for COVID-19 tests remains high across the region. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The Joplin Board of Education's worksession meeting tonight.
  • Work beginning to renovate the downtown YMCA building. 
  • Divers returning to Roaring River. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.