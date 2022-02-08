Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on COVID-19 testing.
While the omicron variant is projected to be peaking, demand for COVID-19 tests remains high across the region.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Joplin Board of Education's worksession meeting tonight.
- Work beginning to renovate the downtown YMCA building.
- Divers returning to Roaring River.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
