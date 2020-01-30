JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As a filibuster from Democratic members carried over into the early morning, the Missouri Senate’s Republican majority pulled back a proposed amendment that would change the redistricting steps set up by the Clean Missouri amendment that voters approved in 2018.
Democrats cast the effort as an attempt to thwart the will of the voters, who voted 62 percent in favor of the wide-ranging amendment in 2018. Republicans argued that secretive, out-of-state interests pushed a redistricting initiative designed to benefit Democrats. They said it was hidden within a package of ethics reforms that were popular with voters.
Democratic senators filibustered the resolution until after 2 a.m. Thursday, when its sponsor, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, asked for it to be taken off the floor. When they returned later that morning after a few hours of sleep, Republican senators vowed to bring the proposal back for debate, possibly as early as next week.
During the late-night debate, Republicans said Hegeman’s measure fixes the redistricting process imposed by Clean Missouri. It takes the auditor-appointed state demographer out of the equation and returns control of the redistricting process to bipartisan commissions in the House and Senate.
Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, said voters approved the demographer position and that the bipartisan commissions are still in place under Clean Missouri — they just come after the demographer instead of being the first to take on drawing the districts.
Hegeman’s proposal also takes away the requirement that districts are drawn with the goal of “partisan fairness,” instead emphasizing keeping cities and counties intact. Hegeman said he resented the competitive district requirement more than any other part of Clean Missouri. Contiguous districts represent communities better than competitive districts, he said. Splitting up counties, cities and neighborhoods would mean those people don’t have as strong a voice in the Legislature, he said.
“That truly worries me,” Hegeman said.
Clean Missouri made competitiveness the top priority in drawing districts, but it’s not the only priority, Sifton noted in an interview. The constitution requires districts to divide subdivisions as little as possible and that more populous subdivisions should be divided first. In approving Clean Missouri, voters said they wanted competitiveness to be the top priority, Sifton said. The Republican plan takes it off the list entirely, he said.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, said in an interview that there is no way to draw competitive districts in many parts of the state, including most of Southwest Missouri. That language assumes that the state is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, but that’s not true, White said.
“In my neck of the woods, the only way you would come up with a district that is really 50-50 would probably be to link parts of Joplin with parts of Springfield,” White said. “And that would look similar to the districts when I lived in Chicago. They looked like a tapeworm, basically wrapping around things.”
There’s no way to draw competitive districts in heavily Democratic areas of the state without splitting up established communities and tying them to other areas, diluting their representation. He said he believes courts would reject those districts immediately because they would dilute the voting power of minority groups, which the Legislature is constitutionally mandated to protect.
Sifton disagreed that Clean Missouri would harm representation of minority communities. It explicitly says that districts can’t be drawn in a way that denies or abridges the opportunity of racial and language minority groups to participate in the political process or elect representatives of their choice, he said.
Along with asserting that the Legislature should respect the will of the voters, Democratic opposition seized on the proposal taking out references to the U.S. census and adding a line stating that districts should be drawn “on the basis of one person, one vote.”
Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh, a St. Louis-area Democrat, said in a news conference on Thursday that the Republican proposal would bring back “partisan gerrymandering” and that there are unanswered questions about who will be counted in redistricting.
“This ambiguity could mean leaving out children, or people who are not registered to vote, or even people who have not voted recently,” Walsh said. “Too many questions, not enough answers.”
Sifton said cutting references to the census and including the “one person, one vote” language put the process in “murky” territory and that the constitution still requires that districts be based on the census.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters the Legislature is “staying silent” and sticking with precedent on the question of who is counted in redistricting. The courts will likely decide whether districts are drawn based on total population, he said.
While Democrats criticized the Republican proposal, Republican lawmakers insisted Clean Missouri was a mess with its own unanswered questions, such as why the demographer is appointed by the state auditor.
The only required qualification is that the demographer hasn’t been an elected official for the past four years. That means former Govs. Jay Nixon or Matt Blunt could hold the position of “nonpartisan state demographer” despite being partisan figures, White said. Once they got the position, they wouldn’t be accountable to the people, he said.
During debate, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, questioned why the auditor was given the authority to appoint the demographer. The governor makes most appointments, the secretary of state is in charge of elections, and the attorney general is responsible for investigating election-related offenses, so they’d all be in a better position to appoint the demographer. The only reason the auditor was chosen is that Auditor Nicole Galloway is the only Democrat currently elected to statewide office, Luetkemeyer said.
After Sen. Jill Schupp, a St. Louis County Democrat, proposed an amendment that would force 501(c)(4) organizations involved in political activities to disclose their donors, Luetkemeyer and Rowden called the criticism of “dark money” funding hypocritical, considering the Clean Missouri campaign, according to the Columbia Tribune, received large donations from a Texas-based group called Action Now Initiative, which doesn’t disclose its donors.
Both sides focused on the redistricting provisions of Hegeman’s proposal, but the bill sponsor pointed out that it also includes slightly more stringent ethics rules: dropping the $5 lobbyist gift limit to a total ban on gifts, and reducing the contribution limits for state Senate and House campaigns by $100 each, to $2,400 and $1,900.
White said he didn’t understand why lobbyist gifts were limited to $5 instead of being banned outright, like Hegeman’s proposal would do. He doesn’t support contribution limits but said he doesn’t think the $100 change is a big deal considering how expensive elections are. Contribution limits have made the process less transparent, as donors move their money through political action committees to skirt them, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.