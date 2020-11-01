Incumbent Republicans on Tuesday are seeking reelection to Congress in Missouri's 7th District and Oklahoma's 2nd District, while Galena, Kansas, native Jake LaTurner faces Michelle De La Isla, Topeka's Democratic mayor, in a race to replace Steve Watkins in the 2nd Congressional District in Kansas.
Democrats' grip on the House majority could increase this election with 26 incumbent Republicans and just nine incumbent Democrats not seeking reelection. Democrats won a majority of 235 seats in the 435-member House two years ago.
Democrat Teresa Montseny's withdrawal as a candidate in Missouri's 7th District virtually assures incumbent Republican Billy Long's reelection for a sixth term. The GOP's Markwayne Mullin, seeking a fifth term representing Oklahoma's 2nd District, is generally regarded as the favorite in his race with Democratic challenger Danyell Lanier.
It will take an upset of LaTurner by De La Isla, or Mullin by Lanier, for either party to gain a seat in these three House races.
Kansas 2nd District
• LaTurner, 32, the Kansas state treasurer, was the youngest statewide officeholder in the U.S. when he was appointed to the post in 2017. The former state senator won election as state treasurer in 2018.
LaTurner was born and raised in Galena and graduated from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University with a degree in political science. He worked in the district office of U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins before pursuing political office himself.
• De La Isla, 44, has been the mayor of Topeka since 2018. Before that, the single mother of two teenage girls served for five years on the Topeka City Council.
A native of New York City, De La Isla grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to Wichita, Kansas, in 2000. After graduating from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, she worked as a teacher with the Upward Bound program. She is a former community relations and Spanish services coordinator and chief financial officer with Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.
• Robert Garrard, of Edgerton, is running as the Libertarian candidate.
Oklahoma 2nd District
• Mullin, 43, of Westville, first won election to the U.S. House in 2012. The owner of Mullin Plumbing and a number of other family businesses attended Missouri Valley College in 1996 and obtained an associate degree in applied sciences from the Oklahoma University Institute of Technology.
Mullin defeated Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins in this year's GOP primary.
• Lanier, 39, was born in Tahlequah and graduated from Hugo High School in Oklahoma. She was in the Navy from 1994 to 1999; her service included a stint as part of a NATO-led peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995-96.
A member of the Cherokee Nation, she has worked as an organizational trainer and project analyst with United Health Group and made an unsuccessful bid for election to the post of commissioners court judge in Collin County, Texas, in 2018.
• Richie Castaldo, of Grove, is the Libertarian candidate on the ballot.
Missouri 7th District
• Long, 64, has held on to the 7th District seat in Missouri since first being elected in 2010 when longtime U.S. Rep. Roy Blunt opted to run for the U.S. Senate.
Long operated auction and real estate businesses in Springfield for more than 30 years before getting into politics. He is an inductee to both the state and national halls of fame of the Professional Auctioneer Association.
He currently sits on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and he serves on subcommittees for communications and technology, health, and environment and climate change.
• Montseny, whose name remains on the ballot, announced her withdrawal as a candidate a few weeks after winning the Aug. 4 primary. Her campaign cited health reasons for her decision and said she would not be able to serve if elected.
• Kevin Craig, of Powersite, is running for the office on the Libertarian ticket.
