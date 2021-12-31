A lawsuit against the city of Joplin over the city-ordered demolition of a fire-damaged house has been ordered dismissed.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane granted a motion in Jasper County Circuit Court by the Joplin city government for dismissal after the attorney for the plaintiff did not appear in court for a Dec. 14 hearing.
However, there apparently is a deal for the sale of the property. A petition for the sale and a proposed order allowing the sale was filed Dec. 23 in Jasper County Probate Court.
The case involves a house at 223 S. Galena Ave. that belonged to Neal Fiscus. He died Feb. 23 in a fire there. His father, Keith Fiscus, had co-owned the house, and he had died in November 2020. Neal Fiscus had filed a probate case for disbursal of his father’s estate, including the house, before he perished in the blaze. Their estates are now pending in court.
In June, the city's Building Board of Appeals issued a demolition order for the damaged house.
Neal Fiscus' children, Anna Fiscus, 40, and her brother, Jeremy Fiscus, 36, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, filed a court action seeking to overturn that order so that they could protect the house from demolition to sell the property.
Anna Fiscus told the Globe earlier that they were unaware there was action by the building board that started in April. The Fiscus siblings did not learn of their father’s death until late April, they said. They were added to the probate case in May.
Minutes of a May 28 building board meeting show that the board was told that day there were no relatives or heirs and that the board could consider approval of a demolition order the next month. In June, the board voted 6-0 to go forward. The city took bids to demolish the house, and the demolition was to take place in September. A neighbor who lives near the Joplin house contacted Anna Fiscus through social media to tell her of the impending demolition.
Anna Fiscus said she came to Joplin in May and June to go through the items salvageable in the house as well as board up the house to prevent trespass. The city contends that action was not enough to eliminate dangerous conditions because of the fire damage.
The Fiscus heirs contended in their injunction action that they had asked the probate court for an order to sell the property and that the city took action despite the probate court’s supervision of the case. They wanted more time to conduct a sale of the property.
In the motion to dismiss, the city contended that the building board’s order was issued June 3 but the Fiscus heirs did not file the court action for the restraining order until Sept. 24. The city contends there is a time limit under state law to file court action disputing administrative actions and that the Fiscus case was not filed within that time limit.
Assistant city attorney Jordan Paul opposed the effort to overturn the city board's demolition order saying the city exercised all due diligence required and citing a ruling in a previous Kansas City case.
When the demolition case was to be argued, attorney Jennifer Triplett of Springfield did not appear on behalf of the Fiscus children for the hearing, causing the judge to grant the city's order for dismissal. Anna Fiscus said that day her attorney had car problems that prevented her from getting to Joplin that morning.
