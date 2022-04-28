Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a new dental school receive a boost in its funding.
The Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance presented a $3 million donation to KCU for its new College of Dental Medicine. The school is slated to accept its first students soon.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Updates on a body pulled from a well in Newton County.
- Winners of awards during tonight's Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
- A new superintendent for the Bronaugh district.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.