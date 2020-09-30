Fundraising efforts across the region have taken a hit during the pandemic, but those involved in raising enough money to support the construction of a College of Dental Medicine in Joplin say they're committed to reaching their target goal.
"I think it's fair to say that fundraising in general has been affected," said Rudy Farber, chairman of the fundraising committee of the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance. "We will just keep going and getting in front of people until we get the job done."
The group is among those working to establish a College of Dental Medicine on the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, which opened an osteopathic medical school here in 2017. The project is estimated to cost $80 million, and KCU officials have pledged half that amount.
The other half is being raised through local philanthropic efforts. About $30 million of the $40 million goal has been raised or pledged through the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance, which also raised money for the KCU osteopathic school campus and by other individuals and groups, including Farber, Harry Cornell Jr., Dr. Larry McIntire and the Sunderland Foundation.
The school is planned to open in fall 2022 with an initial cohort of 80 students. After four years, with all classes filled, enrollment will total 320 students. A groundbreaking ceremony was initially hoped to be held in 2020, but it has so far been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school will feature a fee-based clinic that will treat patients, and it will be connected to the medical school campus via a walkway for easy access for students, Farber said. The plan is that the curricula of the two schools will be aligned.
"There's definitely a relationship between oral health and physical health," Farber said.
KCU officials have said the college is planned in response to a shortage of dentists in the Four-State Area. Officials frequently note that all counties within a 125-mile radius of Joplin are designated as Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas by the Health Resources & Services Administration.
Analysts predict the school, once in operation, could bring more than 200 jobs to the region and have an economic impact of $45 million per year. It could generate an estimated $1.7 million annually in state and local taxes.
Dr. Linda Niessen was named the college's founding dean in March, and she has launched the process of recruiting and hiring faculty and staff. She also has been involved in helping redesign the building for maximum safety in a post-COVID-19 world, she recently told the Globe.
