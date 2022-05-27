Joplin firefighters recently reviewed the response to the May 12 fire at the historic Cleveland Apartments.
Called an “after action review,” the purpose is to evaluate the response to identify improvements that could be made and to determine if there need to be adjustments to make operations during large-scale fires more safe, according to the department’s post about the review on social media.
After a morning review involving Joplin firefighters, a second session was held with representatives of the departments that provided mutual aid response to the fire.
An overnight fire caused extensive damage to the three stone buildings located at 801-807 W. First St., owned by brothers Shawn and Stephen Grindle, of Joplin. They planned to obtain listing of the complex on the National Register of Historic Places and planned to renovate the buildings when they could obtain tax credits for the project.
William Phelps Cleveland had the apartments built 24 years after he came to Joplin in 1890 for business opportunities in mining laboratory operations. At that time, the apartment buildings were considered luxury.
Fire officials have not determined the cause of the early morning blaze.
When they arrived at the scene at 1:17 a.m. that day, all three buildings were showing flames. Later, it was determined that one building had heavy fire damage and the other two had fire damage to the upper floor along with water damage from the effort to extinguish the blaze.
Eight area fire departments answered a call for mutual aid in the effort to get enough water on the flames. A tanker shuttle had to be set up to do that using equipment and firemen from other departments.
The Joplin department said 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, according to the review. At peak flow, firefighters were pouring an estimated 2,400 gallons of water per minute on the flames. The average sustained flow during the duration was at 1,600 to 2,000 gallons per minute.
All three buildings were searched and cleared of any occupants in less than 15 minutes from arrival of the first fire truck and crew.
It took just over three hours to control the fire using 18 fire vehicles and nearly 50 firefighters, according to the review.
