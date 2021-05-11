NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County deputies shot and wounded a fleeing suspect when he purportedly opened fire on them shortly before noon Tuesday.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said deputies were attempting to contact a 26-year-old suspect in a burglary case with outstanding warrant when he pointed a gun at them and fled in a vehicle.
During the ensuing pursuit, which began in Newton County and proceeded into McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deflated two of the tires on the suspect's vehicle with spike strips.
The suspect subsequently drove off the roadway into a field near the junction of routes CC and C, where he again purportedly fired at his pursuers, Jennings said. The deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect, the sheriff said.
The suspect was taken to a Joplin hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Springfield. His name and the names of the officers involved have not been released, pending further investigation of the shooting.
Jennings said he has asked the Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department to conduct an investigation of the shooting.
