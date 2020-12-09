CARTHAGE, Mo. — A planned expansion of the Schreiber Foods distribution operation in Carthage is back on the table after several months of delays caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Carthage City Council heard Tuesday from City Administrator Tom Short that the city had received word from Schreiber that it was ready to proceed with the plan, that would see more than $40 million spent to expand the distribution operation located on Fairview Avenue in Carthage.
Short said the city had tabled several moves in February, including measures to annex land west of Hazel Avenue and north of George E. Phelps Boulevard, when the company said it was shelving the expansion because of the pandemic.
Schreiber did not comment on Wednesday on the city’s announcement.
In December 2019, the Carthage Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Commission recommended that the city annex 107 acres for Schreiber, and the council had heard the proposal on first reading before the pandemic struck and Schreiber announced that it was shelving the expansion.
Short said Wednesday that city officials were reviewing the status of various ordinances and resolutions pertaining to the project to see what needs to happen now that the company has told the city it plans to proceed.
According to a redevelopment application filed by Schreiber in 2019, the company wanted to use the land for a 420,000-square-foot distribution plant and cold-storage operation, with parking spaces for 200 trailers and 30 cars.
Short said the company told the city it might want to increase the size of the expansion.
The project also includes expanding Hazel Avenue from George E. Phelps Boulevard south to Fir Road, and construction of a roundabout on Fir Road that would include Dr. Russell Smith Way and an on-ramp and off-ramp to Interstate 44.
Short said the city and Schreiber would share the cost of rebuilding Hazel Avenue.
The city and the Missouri Department of Transportation would share the approximately $2.6 million cost of the roundabout, with Schreiber helping the city with its share of that project.
Also at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Councilman David Armstrong said council members on the Public Works Committee were told that Fairview Avenue near the existing Schreiber distribution plant will be resurfaced in the coming days, with the company sharing in the cost of that project as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.