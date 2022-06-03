Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at how schools have changed in response to increased shootings.
We toured school districts and learned more about how schools and classrooms are being built for the "lockdown generation," as fatal shootings become more common across the country.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The city and state responding to an industrial discharge in Silver Creek.
- Consideration of a new fire station on the east side of Joplin.
- A flamboyant fundraiser featuring flamingos.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.