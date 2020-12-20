NEOSHO, Mo. — Despite a contentious meeting in which audience members disrupted proceedings, the Neosho City Council does not appear to have any plans to alter how it handles future meetings.
The agenda for last week's council included two ordinances dealing with hot-button topics: One would have required face coverings in public, the other would have established occupancy limits in public buildings during the pandemic. In anticipation of a crowd, the meeting was moved to the more spacious Civic Center.
Numerous individuals in the crowd of about 120 people — a large majority of whom opposed the two ordinances — caused disruptions of all sorts, from openly interrupting speakers with questions to turning their backs on a speaker.
Globe attempts to determine if future meetings would be run differently went unanswered. Mayor Carmin Allen did not return calls and text messages from the Globe asking about the meeting. City Manager David Kennedy declined to comment, saying that the council is in charge of running the meetings.
Audience behavior
The Neosho City Council meeting stood in stark contrast to similar meetings held recently by Joplin and Carthage city councils, according to Globe reporters. During Joplin's most recent meeting, which featured a similar number of speakers, two people were asked to leave after making outbursts. Carthage's meeting was even calmer, with no one causing disruptions.
In the Neosho meeting:
• One person who appeared to be a member of a local Proud Boys chapter interrupted the visitors' business section. Yelling from the balcony, he spoke for about two minutes, then sat down — he was allowed to remain in the meeting.
• A Joplin attorney who has appeared at several city meetings opposing mandatory mask orders approached the council in the middle of the meeting and presented a Bible upon which council members could swear over the question of whether their minds were made up about the issue before the meeting.
• As medical professionals invited by the council approached to speak, audience members loudly demanded to know who invited them.
• As Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Heath System's COVID-19 unit, talked about why Freeman and other hospitals favored the ordinances, audience members made a show of turning their chairs around and sitting with their backs to him. McNab attempted to answer some questions from audience members, but his answers were drowned out by protests.
• As the crowd exited chambers once the issue had been decided, several yelled messages such as "We'll be watching."
• A council member included an interruption of his own: William Doubek during the visitors' part of the meeting asked for veterans to stand and be recognized, then asked for people associated with churches to stand. He then asked for people in those two groups who disapproved of the ordinances to remain standing — almost all of them did.
State Rep. Ben Baker, a former mayor, spoke against the ordinances during the meeting. Afterward, he said he disapproved of how the audience acted.
"I would never advocate for the yelling and interrupting, and being too loud," Baker said. "In my opinion that was not acceptable. The way we have discussions and the way we disagree is very important."
Baker said he posted news of the meeting on his Facebook page letting people know that if they wanted to speak, they needed to sign up before a deadline. Baker said he was frustrated by a narrow window people had if they wanted to register for the visitors' part of the meeting.
When it was time for the council to discuss the ordinances, council members were silent. None of them made statements about whether they favored or opposed the ordinance.
Member Angela Thomas made a motion to pass the mask ordinance, but it died for lack of a second. None of the members made a motion for the occupancy ordinance.
Thomas said council members have usually discussed issues before and after the making of a motion. Only after the crowd filed out did council members feel comfortable with speaking — an agenda item about bids for the city's annual fireworks show was talked about for more than five minutes.
"I made the motion to pass the ordinance, so I thought my view was represented," Thomas said. "When no one seconded it and it got gaveled dead ... I feel like everyone knew where everyone stood at that point."
Medical push
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of masks as one way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing, hand-washing and cleaning surfaces. Because studies have shown that carriers of the disease can be either asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, the CDC encourages mask-wearing for most people, including those who do not feel sick.
Hospitals and health agencies across the country have asked governmental jurisdictions for orders and laws that require the wearing of masks in order to slow the spread of the disease.
Stephen Douglas, public relations coordinator for Access Family Care, spoke during Tuesday's meeting and asked the council for passage. He noted that after more than two hours of public comment, no one had mentioned anything about "flattening the curve," a phrase used to talk about preventing a rush of COVID-19 patients replacing demands for other medical services at hospitals and health clinics.
McNab's experience as Freeman's COVID-19 unit director and as a doctor who treated COVID-19 patients in New York City at the outbreak's beginning has made him a regular speaker at city council meetings — he has spoken during several of Joplin's meetings and spoke at one of Neosho's meetings in July.
He took a different approach to Tuesday's meeting. Responding to criticism from a previous Joplin meeting, he spoke directly to audience members.
"Part of the critique from the last Joplin meeting is that there are these medical experts who take no questions from the crowd, deliver their message and leave," McNab said. "The people in that audience wanted answers and explanations, and I don't think there is anything wrong with that. As a health care provider and an as observer of the COVID phenomenon, I thought it was reasonable to answer their questions."
Joplin experienced the debate earlier this year. After holding meetings with crowds that exceeded seating capacity and with repeated outbursts, the council in August set capacity limits and a no-tolerance limit for disruptions. Those were enforced during a November meeting at which the council enacted its second mask order for the year, with two people removed from the meeting because of their behavior.
Opponents of mask orders cite many reasons for their opposition, including a fear of government overreach and giving up freedoms. They also say wearing masks is ineffective, pointing to areas of the country where infections went up after mask orders went into place, as well has how some people wear masks incorrectly.
One of the reasons for anger from Neosho's mask opponents, they said, was that they felt the issue was dealt with in July. During a July meeting, the Neosho council considered loosening occupancy restrictions and, after a similar disruptive meeting, removed them completely and ended a state of emergency that had been established in April.
Allen said during the meeting that the reason the issue appeared before the council was that hundreds of people had requested a mask ordinance. Additionally, officials with Joplin hospitals and health agencies in November asked local governments for a mask order to help prevent a surge of patients.
Tuesday's meeting was the first time Neosho discussed mandatory mask-wearing and the second time it considered occupancy limits.
Apology
Baker was one of several people who apologized to McNab after the meeting. McNab was hoping to talk more about how the pandemic was affecting health care services and how a rush of COVID-19 patients threatened to limit services needed by people who suffered from heart attacks, strokes, cancer and other diseases.
He said that he didn't get a chance to talk about that much during the meeting, but he did afterward. He said he spent almost 40 minutes answering questions from people.
"During the meeting, a lot of people didn't want to hear about how things were going with the health care industry," McNab said. "They worked hard to be disruptive. But after the meeting, a number of people who were against the ordinances talked to me for quite some time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.