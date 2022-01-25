The Joplin Board of Education has again rejected participation in MOSO CAPS, a new career-focused program that is being offered in collaboration with Missouri Southern State University.
The vote on Tuesday, as with last month, was 4-3; the split among board members also was unchanged. Voting in favor of the program were Sharrock Dermott, Michael Joseph and Rylee Hartwell. Voting against were Derek Gander, John Hird, Brent Jordan and board President Jeff Koch.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to work toward a professional goal in local industry.
The local CAPS program will begin in August, with Webb City and Carl Junction already signed on to participate. Three fields of focus for courses have been identified as health sciences, human services and business/marketing/entrepreneurship. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
A majority of Joplin School Board members last month rejected the program, with several saying their primary concern was the cost. The district would have been allotted 59 seats for students; at a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats are filled.
The district had since worked with Missouri Southern to lower its allotted number of seats for Joplin students to 36, bringing its potential total cost to $89,928.
Under the revised proposal, the district also would have paid the per-student cost of $2,498 for any Joplin student who participates in CAPS, up to 36 students, but any of the 36 seats that remained unfilled next year would have been paid not by the school district but by donors. That effort was spearheaded primarily by Joseph.
Pledges to cover the cost of unfilled seats had come from People’s Bank of Seneca, Dr. Lance and Sharon Beshore, Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph, Hershewe Law Firm, Pinnacle Bank, Corner Greer Architects, Crossland Construction, Edward Jones, Freeman Hospital and H.E. Williams Inc.
Opposition
Board members against the proposal who previously cited their discomfort with the number of seats, the cost of unfilled seats and the unknown interest level of students on Tuesday raised a host of new concerns.
Hird said the program would cater to “a small slice” of students rather than a majority, something that he didn’t think would be a good investment.
“We have all of the kids to represent, not just a couple of them,” he said.
He said he was concerned about students “not being supervised” on the drive between the high school and the MSSU campus, and students being in a “masked environment” on the MSSU campus. He also said donors that had pledged to pay for unfilled seats could “get a bigger bang for your buck” if they contributed to scholarships instead, and he said the district could partner directly with the community for internships rather than work through CAPS.
“It’s not that it’s a bad idea,” he said of CAPS. “It just doesn’t fit in the greater context of what we’re trying to do as a school district.”
Jordan said there could be “unintended consequences” of sending high school students to community and industry partners for part of their school day. He said those partners aren’t necessarily trained educators.
“How will they learn how to treat or handle students?” he said.
He also said he feared that CAPS could decrease the number of Joplin High School students enrolling in dual-credit courses, thus taking away from the high school’s dual-credit teachers.
Both Hird and Gander also said they were concerned about the percentage of elementary and middle school students who perform at below-average levels in core subjects, and they said they would rather devote money to addressing that.
‘Enormous opportunity’
Hartwell said he didn’t think that pursuing the CAPS program would mean that the district also couldn’t support underachieving students.
“I think there’s enough room for everybody to be involved here,” he said.
Dermott, the board’s vice president, called CAPS an “enormous opportunity.” He said it would have helped the school district develop relationships and partnerships with the community.
Joseph, who had led the effort to bring CAPS back to the board for a second review by getting community support for the program, said after the vote that he was disappointed.
He said he believed the board members who were opposed to the program kept posing questions that were “answered over and over” and that they asked district officials for a lot of extra information that was disregarded.
“I want to apologize to the administration for what the board has done to them the past several months,” he said. “I’m sorry the administration put in all the work and effort to push this over the finish line, and it never really got there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.