Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a recurring election proposal that keeps appearing on ballots.
As cities lose sales tax revenue to online purchases, they are seeking to reclaim it through use taxes. In the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com, you'll find a report on the effectiveness of Webb City's and how other cities continue to consider them, despite repeated losses at the polls.
Over the weekend, you'll also find reports about:
- Joplin City Council beginning its annual budget review.
- Connect2Culture announcing the lineup for its CurtainsUp concert series.
- A deeper look into post-COVID syndrome.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
