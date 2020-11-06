While a few Veterans Day celebrations will take place throughout the Joplin metropolitan area between now and Wednesday, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has tempered many public outdoor events this year.
One of the largest casualties was the planned 33rd annual Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade, which was canceled last month because of the ongoing pandemic. Organized annually by the Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13 and Friends of Joplin Community Veterans, the parade was to have taken place this afternoon.
Despite the cancellation, officials with the two organizations are urging Joplin area residents "to take a moment to honor and remember our military heroes, those who served and continue to serve. It is why we celebrate our freedoms and liberties this day and every day."
But on The Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/Joplinvetsparade — a local veteran will be honored each day with pictures and a biographical note throughout the month of November.
"Although we're unable to come together in person this November," the Facebook post reads, "we can and will honor and salute our veterans here."
The pandemic has not stopped several Missouri Southern State University's Veterans Day-related events from happening as planned.
At 2 p.m. today, MSSU's Lion Pride Band will perform a concert at the Landreth Park band shell in Joplin. A portion of the concert will include a salute to local veterans. The event is free and open to the public and is outdoors, so social distancing can easily take place.
From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the annual Veterans Day ceremony — open to just faculty, staff and students this year — will be held inside the Billingsly Student Center's Connor Ballroom. The ceremony will feature a guest speaker. Light refreshments will also be available. The event's maximum capacity is 75, so those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to veterans@mssu.edu. Employees and students are also asked to show their support for veterans by wearing a yellow ribbon. Ribbons can be picked up in the student center, Hearnes Hall or Spiva Library.
Other events around the area that will recognize Veterans Day include:
JOPLIN-NEOSHO
• In honor of veterans everywhere, a Veterans Day-related muck rack will take place today, leaving from two locations — one from Joplin, the other from Neosho.
Those in Joplin will be hitting the pavement at 9 a.m. from the Sam's Club parking lot. The Neosho-based group will begin marching from the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The two teams will eventually hook up at 7837 Gateway Drive, home of Tommyhawks Axe House, which is roughly halfway between the two communities.
The muck rack — a term used for a backpack stuffed full of supplies used by soldiers on long marches — is being put on by area residents to raise awareness and money to help out local veterans in need.
Each group will be marching roughly 9 miles, carrying about 60 pounds in their packs. By staggering the start times, the two groups hope to meet up at the same time.
Once the two groups meet up at Tommyhawks, there will be a flag raising ceremony at 2 p.m. Following that, there will be food and live music, as well as thrown axes and games of cornhole.
Details: Visit https://www.facebook.com/BHOW1776.
GALENA, KAN.
• At 9:30 a.m. today, the Veterans Day parade will begin in Galena, coordinated by both the Galena Route 66 Lions Club and the city of Galena. Parade participants will begin lining up at 9 a.m. at 11th and Main streets. The parade route will move north from 11th Street to Fourth Street.
Details: 417-483-8167 or 417-439-3234.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KAN.
• At 11 a.m. today, parade participants in Baxter Springs will begin lining up at 16th and Military. The parade route itself will move north on Military through the downtown district.
A memorial service will take place after the parade, at 11:30 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial located at 13th and Park, one block west of Military. Lunch will be provided at the Baxter Lions Club, located at 1401 Park at noon for those wishing to attend. "We encourage social distancing and when unable to practice social distancing, the wearing of masks while viewing and participating in the parades," said parade organizer Marry Billington.
While separate events, both have been timed to allow the public to view both parades, one taking place right after the other.
Details: 620-429-0190.
SARCOXIE
• Keith Garber, a government bugler for more than 50 years, will be sounding taps at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial, located on the southwest corner of the square. The event is open to the public.
MIAMI, OKLA.
• While there is no specific Veterans Day-related event taking place this year at Miami's GAR Cemetery, Nancy Bro, with the city of Miami, did say they are putting up American flags within the cemetery grounds, and the number of flags fluttering atop flag poles could reach 250 or beyond.
The cemetery is located at 2801 N. Main St.
PITTSBURG, KAN.
• At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, in honor of the "11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918, which signaled the end of World War I, Pittsburg State University will present a reimagined Veterans Day program that will air across a number of platforms, both via computer or television.
Past events have taken place live at the PSU Veterans Memorial, located at 1909 S. Rouse. Because of COVID-19, PSU officials are doing something a bit different this year. In place of the annual live ceremony, a special Veterans Day broadcast is planned for Nov. 11.
"One of the driving forces behind our live ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial has always been the opportunity to use it as a history and civics lesson for local sixth graders, who attend each year," said Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement, in a recent PSU release. "This year, since we can't have a live ceremony and large gathering, this virtual program will be an ideal way for teachers to be able to bring history to life in their classrooms."
Among the veterans featured will be GeGe Sachetta, a former miner with Big Brutus who served in World War II; Gene Corsini, a local pilot who served in Vietnam; Dr. Ron Seglie, a local physician who served in Operation Desert Storm; and Chris Kmiec, a local police detective who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
There are several ways to watch this program:
• Online at pittstate.tv.
• Online at youtube.com/pittsburgstate.
• Online at the PSU Veterans Memorial Facebook page at facebook.com/PSUVeteransMemorial.
• On the local cable television channel, CAPS 13 TV.
FORT SCOTT, KAN.
• Four days of activities hosted by the Friends of Fort Scott National Historic Site are planned.
The third annual Fort Scott Veterans Day Celebration will take place from Tuesday to Sunday, highlighted by the Veterans Day Parade, taking place in downtown Fort Scott from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday hosted by the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce.
BRANSON
• The 88th annual Veterans Day parade will take place Wednesday in downtown Branson, specifically at the Branson Landing, one of many events taking place in the tourist town during Veterans Homecoming Week. The parade, which is set to begin at 11 a.m., is organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America 913.
