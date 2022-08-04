Hot enough for ya?
July was. But how hot?
It actually was the fifth hottest July on record for Joplin, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Scientists have two ways they measure “how hot” the month was. One is average mean temperature; the other is average daytime high.
The average mean temperature, which is a combination of daytime highs and nighttime lows, was 85.9 degrees. That is 5.8 degrees above normal, according to Drew Albert, meteorologist with the weather service in Springfield.
Records in this case go back 92 years.
The average mean temperature in the hottest summer on record — 1954 — was 89.4 degrees.
By the other measure — average daily high temperatures — July 2022 also was the fifth hottest on record for that measure in the area. The average daily high was 97.8 degrees.
The average daily high was 101.8 in 1954. There is only one other month on record in Joplin when the average daily high was above 100, and that is July 1980, the second-hottest July on record, Albert said.
Our hottest day in July 2022 was 107 degrees, there were a total 15 days above 100, and the longest streak of triple-digit temperatures was eight days in a row.
In July 1954, there were four days above 110 degrees, getting up to 115 on July 14, which is the all-time record high for Joplin. Joplin’s second hottest day on record was 113 degrees, on July 13, 1954, and its third hottest was 112 degrees set — you guessed it — on July 12, 1954.
In 1954, there were 18 days above 100 degrees, with the longest streak 12 in a row.
In 1980, there were 23 days above 100, with the longest streak being 19 days. The record high that month was 108 degrees.
July 2022, by the way, was also the 15th driest on records that go back 109 years, and Southwest Missouri remains in an extreme drought.
“What we would like to see is a period of heavy rainfall to put some moisture back,” Albert said. “Nothing on the horizon looks like that.”
According to Albert, it will be hotter than normal in the early part of August, then trending back toward normal later in the month.
“Odds are it is going to still remain warmer than normal,” he said of the two-week outlook for early August.
Utility assistance
Liberty, the electric utility for the Joplin area, has sent out email notifications to customers who elect to receive electronic notifications that the weather has likely driven up utility bills for those who use air conditioning.
Kelli Price, senior communications director for the local utility, said people who experience difficulty paying their bill may call the electric company.
“We do recognize that some of our customers may be facing hardship,” Price said. Utility representatives can connect people to the Missouri Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and weatherization programs for homes.
“We have programs too and access to these resources,” she said. The company provides flexible payment plans as well as help customers access applications for payment assistance from state programs.
For information about Liberty payment assistance, call 800-206-2300, Price said.
In Southwest Missouri, including the Joplin area, Economic Security Corp. also can help residents apply for LIHEAP and weatherization.
Robin Smith, assistant community development director, said ESC has seen a surge in utility assistance applications this year. She said the reason is that income levels for eligibility have been increased.
Eligibility limits for a single person, for example, is $18,342; for two people, $24,719; for three, $31,091; for four, $37,413; and for five, $43,835. Limits go up by about $6,000 for each additional family member.
Smith said those in need of help may apply at https://www.escswa.org on the ESC website or go directly to the state application site at www.mydfs.mo.gov/utility-assistance.
Thirsty plants
While you’re taking a cool drink of water, trees and plants could do with a good bit of moisture too.
Amie Easton, a longtime employee at Ozark Nursery in Joplin, said that trees and shrubs that are turning brown means they are stressed from the heat, not necessarily that they are dead.
The best help for vegetation is to water slow and deep, not just on the surface.
“You can’t just spray the ground because you are only get 1 or 2 inches of soil wet. You need to water slowly to get down to the bottom of the roots. Do not water the leaves. That will burn the plant and, since it’s so humid, that can sometimes cause fungus or spread a fungus. So don’t spray water on the leaves, just the roots,” Easton said.
There is more help for those wilting and browning trees and shrubs.
“Whenever plants are super stressed from the heat, or overwatering or underwatering, apply a good root stimulator. Give them a drink with root stimulator in it and that always will calm down stressed trees or shrubs,” Easton said.
A good rule of thumb on applying adequate water is to let a hose trickle on the ground under a tree or shrub for 30 to 45 minutes to get enough water to soak the root system, she said. Or put a hole in 5-gallon bucket, set it near a tree or shrub and fill with water. The water will drip out slowly to soak the ground.
“If there’s something that looks like its getting fried, put shade cloth up to shield it from the hot afternoon sun,” Easton said. “Otherwise just water, water, water.”
