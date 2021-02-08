One of the many ways COVID-19 has transformed culture across the country is the development and investment in distance learning, which has phased out what are commonly called snow days.
Because students have computers and the internet for classes during a pandemic in pleasant spring or fall weather, some school districts across the country have kept classes going on days that might otherwise have been canceled.
But the Joplin School District several others in the area are sticking with closing up shop on snow days.
The Joplin district did so Monday and will be closed again Tuesday because of the lingering icy weather front that moved into the area Sunday.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said that schools are equipped and prepared to shift to virtual learning if necessary, but the district's calendar prioritizes makeup days over virtual learning days.
"We made the decision that we would use up our five built-in snow days before we move to a virtual learning day," Moss said. "We feel like, for most students, an in-person class with a teacher is the preferred method of instruction."
A day was added to the school year because of Monday's cancellation — the first snow day of the school year. Early Monday afternoon, Moss said the district was considering canceling classes Tuesday for the same reason: persistent freezing temperatures and drizzle late Monday afternoon.
Depending on how the region's weather acts over the next few months, the district plans to use three more snow days and three more makeup days. Any more than that, and the district will turn to virtual learning options.
Moss said the reason for that was to ensure that the school year didn't require coming back for a single day — especially after May 31, Memorial Day.
"Of our five built-in snow days, that fifth one would be on June 1, the Tuesday after Memorial Day," Moss said. "We'd like to avoid that. Days like that hurt attendance badly."
Nationwide, the shift from snow days to virtual learning days has caught hold in states that experience more winter weather, such as New York and Minnesota. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in December crushed some Christmas wishes for an extended break when a snowstorm rolled through the city with only a few shopping days remaining.
According to a survey done by the EdWeek Research Center in November, 39% of principals and other district leaders said their district made the switch to virtual, and another 32% reported their districts were considering it.
A notable, viral exception was the Mahwah Township Public School District in New Jersey. "We have decided that few childhood acts remain unchanged due to COVID-19 and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather," according to a statement from that district.
Educators have been struggling with the issue since before the pandemic, and it has become more complicated in the interim with the question of whether snow days are a break schools can afford and the worry that students are falling behind.
Schools across Southwest Missouri have largely remained in session this school year so far, Moss said.
"These are always decisions that weigh heavily on administrations," she said. "I know the first priority has to be the safety of our students and staff. Even though there wasn't a ton of snow (with the current front), it was very icy. I think we made the right decision."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.