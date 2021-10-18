Hours of operation

Journey Through Slime Event Studio will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed Monday and Tuesday. Hours are subject to change.

For information, call 417-317-5416 or go to the Journey Through Slime Event Studio page on Facebook.