CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new destination playground is coming to Carthage’s Municipal Park, and it's going in a different location, meaning the existing playground can be retained pending a safety inspection and repairs.
New Carthage Parks and Recreation Director Abi Almandinger said installing the new playground in the existing location between the swimming pool, Carl Lewton Stadium and Kiddieland would have required removing trees, so the decision was made to put it in a new location.
Almandinger said the playground is going in the northeast corner of a large field between the city’s golf driving range and the Jasper County Youth Fairgrounds.
“The new playground is substantially larger than the existing one,” she said. “And it’s really a destination playground. We really looked at every possible location once we discovered it wasn’t going to fit in the existing location. We considered putting it north of the pool, but there are power lines there. Basically every other place we tried to fit it in it just wouldn’t work. So we really didn’t have any other options. And we plan to put up signage, and of course, I think word-of-mouth will do a whole lot to let people know it’s there.”
The new playground will have a Route 66 theme with swings and other play structures accessible to children or adults who have limited mobility or may use some kind of mobility device, wheelchair or something else, to help them get around.
It will include sensory panels with buttons and other devices that allow children to make music.
The Carthage City Council gave final approval for the contracts for the Municipal Park and Carter Park playgrounds.
The Municipal Park Playground will cost $879,640.63 while the Carter Park playground will cost $531,193.60, with the money for the playgrounds coming from a $5 million grant from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.
The existing Carter Park playground will be removed and the new one built in the same place; however, at Municipal Park, the existing playground will remain as long as it passes a safety inspection.
“I would like to have it cleaned up," Almandinger said. "It needs to be power-washed. It needs to be painted. It needs to be inspected to make sure it’s still able to function and it’s safe. If that’s the case, we’ll leave it.”
Roxanne Willard, secretary for the Jasper County Youth Fair Board, said Almandinger contacted her to discuss the impact of the new playground on an area where people coming to the fair in July sometimes park.
“We had our Youth Fair Board meeting on Monday night, and we talked about that,” Willard said. “We think it’s a great addition to the park. With it having the playground equipment at that end of the park, new restrooms and parking, it’s not going to take up a huge footprint, so we still should be able to do what we do without any disruption. So we’re pretty excited about it."
Almandinger said the city is still working on plans for new playgrounds at Kellogg Lake Park, Griggs Park and Central Park.
The Carthage City Council Public Services Committee decided in November 2022 to devote $2.5 million of the McCune-Brooks Trust grant to playground upgrades and $1.5 million to restroom improvements at those five parks, with $1 million left for contingencies.
Almandinger said the city engineer has sent requests for proposals to different companies for the restroom improvement project, but no decisions had been made on that as of this week.
But she’s glad to get the new playgrounds in place at the city’s two busiest parks.
“It’s very, very exciting," she said. "We haven't had new playground structures for at least two decades, maybe more than that. It has been a very long time, and we’re very excited to be able to upgrade the existing playgrounds and replace them.”
