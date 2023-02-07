In a nutshell

• The city created a parks master plan in 2021 after public meetings led by former parks Director Mark Peterson and Dick Horton Consulting, a Pittsburg, Kansas, company. The master plan called on the city to improve what it has in the city’s parks and do a better job maintaining what it has and provided details on ways to do that. That master plan can be viewed at https://carthagemo.gov/234/Parks-Recreation-Master-Plan.

• In January 2022, based on that plan, the McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust, a $20 million trust created when the city sold the former McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy, gave the city $5 million to pay for the needed improvements.

• In November 2022, the City Council’s Public Services Committee set a budget of $2.5 million for playground equipment at the five parks, $1.5 million for restroom improvements and $1 million for unexpected costs.

• In January 2023, the Carthage City Council gave final approval to contracts to spend a little more than $1.4 million on playgrounds in Municipal and Carter Parks, leaving about $1.1 million for equipment upgrades in Central, Griggs and Kellogg Lake Park.