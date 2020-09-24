Detective Dustin Holt testified Thursday that Raymund Badios told him following the June 7 double homicide at Bites N Pipes in Joplin that Toua Ye Lee was the first victim he shot because Lee had assaulted him during a fracas inside the hookah lounge.
That claim would appear to run contrary to the probable-cause affidavit filed in the murder case that says Lee, 36, of Joplin, who was shot in the head and died instantly, "was not actively engaged in the fight at the time and was looking away from Badios."
Holt told the court at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that Badios, 20, went on to claim during the interview that he shot the other two victims in the case in defense of his friend who was being beaten.
Chong K. Xiong, 30, of Duenweg, was the second man fatally shot in what a night manager of the business told the court at the hearing was an out-and-out melee involving several patrons throwing punches and pool sticks being swung as weapons.
The testimonies of two witnesses and the detective and four videos of the incident captured on the video surveillance system of the lounge at 110 N. Range Line Road were sufficient to convince Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley to order Badios to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
The two mortally wounded men's friend, Kennedy Lor, testified at the hearing that he was shot before he even knew what was happening. He said a round grazed his cheek and penetrated an ear, taking off part of his ear lobe.
"You didn't see exactly who shot you, is that right?" Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer asked Lor.
"Yeah," Lor said.
He told the court that he did not know how the fight started.
Shadoe Taylor, a bartender and the manager on duty the night in question, said a birthday party was going on in the lounge when she heard an argument erupt. She said a guy who had his shirt off and a second man started fighting over use of an iPad. She said she stepped in between and "got them kind of calmed down" to the point where the guy without a shirt on appeared to be preparing to leave.
But then the other man — whom she characterized as "the instigator" — took a swing at "a smaller guy, and I couldn't stop it after that," she said. The "instigator" she named was not Badios or any of the three alleged victims.
She said the fight concerned "the instigator's" refusal to give the iPad to others and let them change the music. Several patrons began fighting at that point and pool cues were being swung, she said. The next thing she knew she heard gunshots.
"I couldn't believe that was happening, and they just kept going off," Taylor said.
Schafer asked her how many shots were fired.
"I remember at least four," she said.
Holt testified that on the video obtained by police, Badios can be seen taking a gun from his friend just before the shooting. He said Badios told him that he had brought a gun to the lounge as well, but his was "naked," meaning it had no rounds in it. Holt said Badios told him his friend did not want to give him his gun, but he took it anyway.
The affidavit filed in the case states that Badios "cycled" his friend's Glock 43 handgun before shooting it. Holt said the defendant told him he ejected the round in the chamber and was holding it as he began firing the remaining rounds.
"He believed it was about five times," Holt said.
Bound over
Judge Joe Hensley has set the initial appearance of defendant Raymund Badios in a trial division of Jasper County Circuit Court for Oct. 19. Badios, of Joplin, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
