An application for a $2 million building permit has been filed with the city of Joplin for work on the Frisco Station Apartments building.
Building permits listed by the city show the applicant as Sooner Capital and does not list a person's name.
The Frisco Building, located at 601 S. Main St., was the subject of a lawsuit that was filed late last year by an entity named Sooner Six, a limited liability corporation, alleging that Sooner had purchased the building and found it to be in disrepair.
Tenants of the building, which provided income-based apartments for seniors, were told they needed to relocate because repairs had to be made.
The lawsuit named Gardner Capital GP Holdings Inc., of Springfield, as the defendant as well as former property managers of the building, Seldin Co., of Omaha, Nebraska, and Wilhoit Properties Inc., of Springfield.
Mark Gardner, a principal of Gardner Capital, said in response to the lawsuit that he had asked for company records regarding repairs requested and completed during his company's ownership to determine status of the building during the time the sale was being completed.
There was a filing Feb. 22 by the attorney for Sooner, James Craig Preston, to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the lawsuit dismissed on Feb. 24.
Identities of the Sooner owners are not disclosed in state records of partnerships and corporations. The lawsuit was signed by Michael Joseph Sr., a Joplin physician.
A message was left Thursday for Joseph asking for information about plans for the Frisco Building, but the call was not returned.
Gardner rehabilitated the aging historic building nearly 30 years ago.
It was built in 1913 by the Frisco Railroad, which used the first two floors as a station for its passenger service. Before the train service ended in 1960, the building was sold to the Financial Reserve Life Insurance Co. There were professional offices maintained in the building after the Frisco departure, and later, a jewelry store and hair salon were among the final tenants.
As the building aged without tenants or maintenance, it changed hands several times over 14 years.
In the late 1990s, the building’s stability was questioned. A report commissioned by the city of Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals in 1993 showed the exterior concrete to be in good condition, which saved it from condemnation.
As city officials and others sought a way to save historic downtown buildings, they worked with the Economic Security Corp. and others to interest the Gardner firm in redeveloping the building. That renovation had been hailed as a cornerstone for subsequent downtown redevelopment.
